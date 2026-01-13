Trump admin. designates 3 branches of Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations

Flags of the Muslim Brotherhood in the Jordanian capital Amman on June 21, 2019. (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:30 PM – Tuesday, January 13, 2026

The Trump administration has officially designated three branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations, arguing that their activities constitute a threat to the United States.

The Lebanese Muslim Brotherhood, also known as al-Jamaa al-Islamiyah, has been designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) — the U.S.’s most severe classification, which criminalizes providing material support — and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

Its leader, Muhammad Fawzi Taqqosh, has also been named an SDGT.

Additionally, the Egyptian and Jordanian branches of the Muslim Brotherhood were designated by the Treasury Department as SDGTs for purportedly providing material or financial support to Hamas.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the U.S. State and Treasury Departments have officially imposed terrorist designations on the Lebanese, Egyptian, and Jordanian chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood. Rubio emphasized that under President Trump’s leadership, the United States is committed to dismantling the capabilities of these regional branches.

“These designations reflect the opening actions of an ongoing, sustained effort to thwart Muslim Brotherhood chapters’ violence and destabilization wherever it occurs,” Rubio wrote in the press statement. “The United States will use all available tools to deprive these Muslim Brotherhood chapters of the resources to engage in or support terrorism.”

This move stemmed from Executive Order 14362, signed by President Donald Trump on November 24, 2025, which directed the evaluation and designation of certain Muslim Brotherhood chapters, due to their links to terrorism, support for Hamas and destabilizing activities.

These designations freeze any United States assets the groups may have, generally prohibiting Americans or U.S.-based entities from doing business with them. It also bars members of the group from entering the United States.

