Trump admin considering $10B Farm Relief Plan, but timing remains unclear with govt shutdown

(Top) Trump speaks to supporters during a Farmers for Trump campaign event at the MidAmerica Center on July 07, 2023 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) / (Bottom) Browning soybean pods are seen at Harborview Farm in Rock Hall, Maryland, on September 23, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:39 PM – Wednesday, October 8, 2025

The Trump administration is reportedly planning a sweeping financial aid package for U.S. farmers, according to multiple sources familiar with the discussions. However, the timing and structure of the aid remains uncertain, as the government shutdown continues to delay the rollout.

The proposal is intended to provide relief to farmers struggling with low commodity prices and steep export declines triggered by ongoing trade tensions with China. However, many USDA employees, including political appointees and policy staff, have been furloughed — delaying critical administrative work needed to implement the program.

According to administration officials, the bulk of the proposed aid would target soybean farmers, who have been hit hardest by Beijing’s suspension of American soybean imports.

U.S. soybean exports to China have fallen dramatically — from nearly one billion bushels in early 2024 to just over 200 million by August 2025 — leaving many farmers across the Midwest struggling to manage surpluses and mounting debts.

“The financial pressure on farmers is unsustainable,” said one senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “This package is about stabilizing rural America and making sure farmers can make it to next season.” Advertisement

The aid package, which could total “between $10 billion and $15 billion,” would likely be administered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The administration is reportedly exploring several funding options, including the use of tariff revenues and the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC), a federal program traditionally used to stabilize farm income. However, the CCC’s current reserves are not sufficient to cover the full cost of the proposal, raising questions about how the package will be financed.

Implementation has also been complicated further by the ongoing federal government shutdown, now in its second week. President Donald Trump has indicated that he may announce the aid plan regardless of the shutdown’s status — but officials caution that logistical and legal hurdles remain, according to Politico.

“The president wants to get help to farmers as quickly as possible,” a senior official said. “They’ve been the backbone of this economy, and we’re not going to let them go … ”

The aid proposal is expected to spark political debate in Congress, particularly if tariff revenues are used to fund it. Democrat lawmakers have called for transparency in how the administration allocates the money and who stands to benefit.

Officials hope to finalize the aid package in the coming weeks, but a formal announcement remains uncertain amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Key Points:

The administration is still reportedly considering tariff revenue and the USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) as funding sources. However, the CCC’s available balance is insufficient to cover the full cost, which means additional funding mechanisms or congressional approval could be required.

Redirecting tariff revenue to direct payments to farmers may require legislative changes or new statutory authority — though difficult to obtain while Congress is stalled.

Some government insiders believe the aid will be delivered in multiple stages or rounds, rather than in a single disbursement.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!