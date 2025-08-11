Trump admin commissions first Arctic Icebreaker, transforming U.S. Coast Guard ‘into more agile and capable fighting force’

(Background) U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan stands with acting Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday during the commissioning ceremony for the Coast Guard icebreaker Storis on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) / (L) Troy Edgar, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, speaks during the commissioning ceremony for the Coast Guard icebreaker Storis. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon)

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar participated in the commissioning ceremony of the polar icebreaker USCGC Storis in Juneau, Alaska on Sunday — signifying a pivotal milestone in the administration’s initiative to modernize the U.S. Coast Guard into a more agile and capable force — equipped to confront the complex “challenges of the 21st century.”

Legislation passed under the “One Big Beautiful Bill” provided substantial funding — over $8.6 billion — for expanding the Coast Guard’s polar icebreaker fleet, including future Polar Security Cutters.

“The commissioning of Storis marks a new beginning for the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Troy Edgar. “President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill has recapitalized USCG with $25 billion — the largest single investment in USCG. The new investment will lead to a USCG that is better equipped to protect our national interests, support our maritime communities and stand alongside our allies.” Advertisement

The Storis, America’s first polar icebreaker in a quarter-century, stands as a powerful symbol of the nation’s renewed commitment to safeguarding the Arctic under President Trump’s administration. As a medium polar icebreaker, the Storis significantly enhances the U.S. operational presence in the region and will support critical Coast Guard missions — while the new Polar Security Cutter class vessels are under development.

“USCGC Storis is a major win for the American people,” said Adm. Kevin Lunday, Acting Commandant of the Coast Guard. “The commissioning of USCGC Storis immediately strengthens our ability to control, secure, and defend the U.S. border around Alaska and maritime approaches in the Arctic. Storis is the first step of a historic investment in the Coast Guard to add critical capacity to our polar icebreaker fleet to protect U.S. sovereignty and counter malign influence throughout the Arctic.”

Icebreakers play a crucial role in maintaining America’s strategic presence in the Arctic— a region of growing geopolitical significance as rival nations vie for control over its expanding oil and gas reserves, critical minerals, emerging trade routes, fishing grounds, and tourism opportunities.

“Now, thanks to President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill and Force Design 2028 – a massive injection of $25 billion is coming for the U.S. Coast Guard to protect this region, including:

$4.3 Billion for Polar Security Cutters, extending U.S. reach in the Arctic,

$3.5 Billion for three Arctic Security Cutters,

$816 Million for light and medium domestic icebreaking cutters,

& $300 Million for USCGC homeporting in Juneau,” the release continued.

The vessel now known as the Storis was previously the motor ship Aiviq before its acquisition on December 20, 2024. After undergoing significant enhancements to its communication and defense systems, it is now staffed by a combined team of Coast Guard members and civilian mariners.

This ship honors a proud tradition as the second Coast Guard vessel to carry the name Storis, paying tribute to its predecessor, the “Galloping Ghost of the Alaskan Coast” ship, which dedicated 64 years to Arctic icebreaking operations.

Additionally, President Trump’s strategy for the U.S. Coast Guard encompasses far more than Arctic missions. The DHS is channeling resources into personnel, vessels, aircraft, coastal facilities, and cutting-edge technologies to enhance the Coast Guard’s operational readiness and safeguard the nation’s security interests.

