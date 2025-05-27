Trump admin announces 96% decline in illegal border crossings in San Diego

In an aerial view, a U.S. Border Patrol agent searches for immigrant footprints while looking through the U.S.-Mexico border fence on March 9, 2024 in Yuma, Arizona. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:26 PM – Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The Trump administration reported a 96% reduction in illegal border crossings within the San Diego Sector, in contrast to figures observed under the Biden administration. Additionally, the Republican-led administration announced the closure of a migrant processing facility.

The Biden administration had originally established the facility to manage the large influx of illegal aliens entering the country, a surge widely attributed to the administration’s extremely loose border policies.

“As illegal border crossing plummet, U.S. Border Patrol announced a soft-sided ‘migrant processing facility’ in the San Diego Sector constructed under the Biden Administration has been dismantled after a 96%+ decline in illegal crossings along the sector,” the White House announced on Tuesday.

“The increased border enforcement is accompanied by the Trump Administration’s efforts to arrest criminal illegal immigrants throughout the nation,” the announcement continued.

The White House announcement also included a list of “sick criminal illegal immigrants arrested just over the past weekend.”

“Kevin Estuarde Hernandez, an 18-year-old illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was arrested in Boston. He is a suspected 18th Street Gang Member who was involved in a shooting between his gang and MS-13.

Jose Antonio Deras, a 45-year-old illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was arrested in Denver. He has pending charges for four felony counts of sexual assault on a child with a pattern of abuse. A judge ordered him removed from the country in 2009.

Eduardo Sanchez-Hernandez, a 32-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested in Newark. He has pending charges for sexual assault of a minor under 13-years-old.

Litzy Janel Saavedra, a 26-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested in New York City. He has a conviction for third-degree felony rape.

Carlos Torres Valdovinos, a 46-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested in San Francisco. He has a conviction for felony oral copulation of a child.

Jose Barrios-Bello, a 35-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested in Salt Lake City. He has a conviction for distribution of meth and has previously been removed from the country.

Misael Delgado-Carlos, a 35-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested in Houston. She has a conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has previously been removed from the country.”

