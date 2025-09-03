Trump accuses Putin, Xi and Kim of ‘conspiring’ against U.S. during Beijing military parade

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin walks with China’s President Xi Jinping and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un before a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on September 3, 2025. (ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:48 PM – Wednesday, September 3, 2025

President Donald Trump commented on a significant military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II. The event featured Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and other global leaders.

Trump described the parade as “impressive but calculated,” seemingly implying that the foreign leaders staged it with him in mind.

“The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader. Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice,” Trump wrote. Advertisement

The president’s comments were referencing the significant military and economic aid the United States provided to China during World War II to counter Japanese aggression. U.S. and Chinese troops also fought alongside each other in northern Burma, now Myanmar, against Japanese troops between 1943 and 1945.

During a Wednesday Oval Office press conference, President Trump was asked about the parade and responded by speculating on the “real” motives behind the event.

“I thought it was very very impressive, but I understood the reason they were doing it. And they were hoping I was watching – and I was watching,” Trump stated.

The GOP president was also asked if he would have attended the event if he was invited, to which he responded: “It wouldn’t have been my place.”

Additionally, President Trump was asked by the UK’s BBC if he believes China and its allies were attempting to form a coalition to oppose global U.S. influence.

“No. Not at all. China needs us,” Trump responded. “I have a very good relationship with President Xi, as you know. But China needs us much more than we need them. I don’t see that at all.”

The Kremlin later dismissed Trump’s claim regarding the three leaders conspiring against him and the United States. The Russians also suggested that perhaps Trump was being ironic in his remarks.

“I would like to say that no one has been conspiring, no one has been plotting anything, no conspiracies,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian state television. “No one even had such a thought – none of these three leaders had such a thought.” “I can say that everyone understands the role played by the United States, the current administration of President Trump, and President Trump personally in the current international situation.”

