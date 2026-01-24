Trump accuses Minnesota leaders of inciting insurrection amid fatal ICE shooting

(Background) People gather at the intersection of 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue after a fatal shooting by federal agents on January 24, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) / (R) U.S. President Donald Trump reacts at the “Board of Peace” meeting during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on January 22, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

2:55 PM – Saturday, January 24, 2026

President Donald Trump accused Minnesota officials of “inciting insurrection” after Saturday’s shooting of an unnamed 37-year-old who allegedly attempted to pull out a firearm as federal agents tried to detain him.

The president shared a photograph of the gun authorities alleged belonged to the man, defending Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after the fatal shooting.

“AMONG OTHER THINGS, THIS IS A ‘COVER UP’ FOR THE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS THAT HAVE BEEN STOLEN FROM THE ONCE GREAT STATE (BUT SOON TO BE GREAT AGAIN!) OF MINNESOTA!“ Trump fired a post to Truth Social.

Trump called out Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D-Minn.) for their vocal objections to the presence of immigration agents in the city.

“The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric!” he wrote. “Instead, these sanctimonious political fools should be looking for the Billions of Dollars that has been stolen from the people of Minnesota, and the United States of America. LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB!”

The president promised that ICE officials have made Minneapolis a safer city due to the mass arrests made.

“12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!” he wrote.

He then questioned the ongoing welfare fraud scandal in the state and wondered how politicians, such as Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), gained extreme wealth in such a short time.

“Why does Ilhan Omar have $34 Million Dollars in her account?” Trump wrote. “And where are the Tens of Billions of Dollars that have been stolen from the once Great State of Minnesota? We are there because of massive Monetary Fraud, with Billions of Dollars missing, and Illegal Criminals that were allowed to infiltrate the State through the Democrats’ Open Border Policy.”

“We want the money back, and we want it back, NOW,” the president continued. “Those Fraudsters who stole the money are going to jail, where they belong! This is no different than a really big Bank Robbery. Much of what you’re witnessing is a COVER UP for this Theft and Fraud.”

Walz condemned the federal agents and demanded they leave the state after the deadly shooting of the 37-year-old caused instantaneous anarchy.

The victim of the shooting has been identified as Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse and U.S. citizen who was legally carrying a concealed firearm with a permit. However, accounts of the incident are disputed. Federal authorities claim he attempted to draw the weapon while resisting officers. This marks the second fatal shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis this month, amid a surge in immigration enforcement operations that have resulted in dozens of arrests of illegal aliens.

The welfare fraud scandal involves the potential theft of up to $18 billion from Minnesota’s Medicaid programs since 2018, with federal prosecutors securing convictions for hundreds of millions of dollars and ongoing probes into figures like Representative Omar, whose net worth has reportedly risen to $30 million.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!