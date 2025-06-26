Trump accuses Democrats of leaking early intel assessment of Iran strikes, while Gabbard confirms nuclear facilities are destroyed

(Background) US’ President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (not pictured) during the NATO summit of heads of state and government in The Hague on June 25, 2025. (Photo by PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Screenshot of Tulsi Gabbard X post. (Photo via: X)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:10 PM – Thursday, June 26, 2025

President Donald Trump has accused Democrats of leaking the preliminary Pentagon intelligence assessment that indicated the damage caused by the U.S. strike on Iranian facilities was less severe than what was publicly announced.

“The Democrats are the ones who leaked the information on the PERFECT FLIGHT to the Nuclear Sites in Iran. They should be prosecuted!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The leaked preliminary report from the Defense Intelligence Agency, which Trump maintains only covered information from an early assessment, without acknowledging the damage done by U.S. B-2 bombers, claimed that Iran’s nuclear program was only set back “by months” — contradicting comments made by the 47th president on the day of the attack, June 21st.

“Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success,” Trump said in his address. “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed a joint Pentagon–FBI criminal probe is underway, describing the leaked paper as a “restrike report” used internally to assess whether additional strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities were needed.

In a statement on Wednesday, CIA Director John Radcliffe also chimed in to emphasize that “a body of credible intelligence indicates Iran’s Nuclear Program has been severely damaged by the recent, targeted strikes.”

“This includes new intelligence from a historically reliable and accurate source/method that several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years,” Ratcliffe’s statement continued.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard confirmed Trump’s announcement as well — maintaining that the nuclear facilities have in fact been destroyed, not just “severely damaged” like Ratcliffe claimed.

