Trump: 2026 World Cup draw to be held at Kennedy Center in D.C.

US President Donald Trump holds the World Cup trophy in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 22, 2025. Trump announced the 2026 World Cup draw will be held on December 5 at Washington’s Kennedy Center. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:06 PM – Friday, August 22, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on December 5th.

On Friday, as Trump made the announcement, the U.S. president was accompanied by FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the Oval Office.

The draw, which determines the matchups for the tournament, is scheduled for 12 p.m. on December 5th.

“The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest, most complex set of events in sports history, and the Kennedy Center will give it a phenomenal kickoff,” said Trump. “We are uniting the world, Mr. President. Uniting the world here, in America. And we’re very proud of that,” added Infantino.

According to the White House, FIFA projects that the tournament will attract around 6 million fans while generating $30 billion for the U.S. economy.

The 2026 World Cup will feature two firsts. It will be the first World Cup hosted by three countries — the United States, Canada, and Mexico — and it will include a 48-team field.

For the 2026 World Cup, soccer fans can catch the action across three countries.

In the U.S., games are set for Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco/Bay Area, and Seattle.

Mexico will also welcome teams in Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey — while Canada will host games in Toronto and Vancouver.

The World Cup will kick off in Mexico with two matches on June 11, 2026.

The U.S. men’s national team will play its opening Group D match on June 12, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Their second game is on June 19, 2026, at Lumen Field in Seattle, before returning to Los Angeles for the group stage finale on June 25, 2026.

