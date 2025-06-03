Trevor Bauer awarded over $300K after accuser violates settlement terms

Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers laughs after grounding out in the third inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on June 23, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:28 PM – Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been awarded over $300,000 following a legal win.

On Monday, a judge officially ordered Lindsey Hill, a woman who previously brought sexual assault allegations against Bauer, to pay over $300,000 in damages.

In 2021, the MLB suspended Bauer due to the allegations made by Hill.

Three other women soon came forward after Hill with their own claims as well, following the news.

Bauer later sued Hill for defamation, and she countersued for assault and sexual battery. They eventually settled in 2023, with no money exchanged between the two sides.

In a lawsuit filed on October 10th, Bauer claimed that Hill was liable for $10,000 for each breach of the settlement agreement. The former Cy Young Award winner also requested attorney’s fees, charges, and pre-judgment interest.

Bauer’s attorneys filed court documents in February, demanding $273,000.

According to new court filings filed with Judge Crowley in April, the amount had risen to around $307,480, which included $220,000 in damages, $68,940 in attorneys’ fees, $4,260 in costs, and $14,285 in interest.

He requested default judgment since Hill did not participate in the most recent case.

In a sworn declaration, Bauer stated that he suspected Hill of violating the settlement agreement by making false representations about receiving money as part of their arrangement.

“Because Hill has a long history of making false and defamatory claims against me on social media, I was concerned that Hill would falsely claim that I paid her to resolve the lawsuit,” Bauer said.

