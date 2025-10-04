Treasury dept releases ‘first draft’ of potential new dollar coin with Trump’s face

U.S. President Donald Trump raises a fist as he makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

8:50 AM – Saturday, October 4, 2025

The United States Department of the Treasury (USDT) is considering producing a one-dollar coin featuring President Donald Trump to commemorate the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence next year.

The Treasury Department released a sketch of the potential coin’s design, which was overseen by the Office of the U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach.

On one side of the coin, an image of Trump’s profile is featured, similar to the profiles of U.S. presidents on existing currency. The “heads” side of the coin reads, “LIBERTY” across the top, and “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “1776-2026” across the bottom.

The opposite side of the coin’s design features a bust of Trump holding up a fist in front of an American Flag. On the bottom, there is an inscription of “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” AND “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” a Latin phrase that means “Out of many, one,” which signifies the unity of several states under one republic.

On the top of the coin, “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT,” is inscribed. This was popularized among conservatives when the president — then a candidate — shouted the phrase while pumping a fist after his first attempted assassination in July of 2024, having been shot in the ear in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Congress passed the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 during Trump’s first term, which authorizes the Treasury Secretary to issue $1 coins during a one-year period beginning on January 1, 2026, given the designs are “emblematic of the United States Semiquincentennial” — the 250th anniversary.

“These first drafts honoring America’s 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real,” Beach wrote on X on Friday. “Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over,” he said, referencing the government shutdown, which has reached its fourth day, and will extend into the next week.

Although a 1866 law barred living persons from appearing on U.S. currency, President Calvin Coolidge was featured on the 1926 Sesquicentennial of American Independence Half Dollar alongside President George Washington. The coin commemorated the 150th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Two Republican lawmakers also told Fox News Digital about their plans to introduce legislation to honor assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk by putting his image on half a million silver dollar coins after he was fatally shot last month at a college event in Orem, Utah. The bill would require the Treasury Department to mint 400,000 coins with Kirk’s face, and would include the inscription, “Well done, good and faithful servant,” a reference to the phrase Christians believe they’ll hear when they enter the gates of Heaven, as outlined in Matthew 25:23.

