In an escalation of the federal government’s record-breaking shutdown, airlines throughout the U.S. have canceled over 840 flights as mandated reductions in air traffic took effect at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), citing severe staffing shortages among unpaid air traffic controllers, ordered carriers to slash domestic operations by an initial 4% starting at 6 a.m. ET— a figure set to climb incrementally to 10% by November 14th if lawmakers fail to break the budget impasse.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, speaking to reporters at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), defended the phased approach as a “data-driven safety measure” recommended by FAA experts. He also insisted that his number one job is safety and that the matter doesn’t involve politics, though he still pointed toward Democrats for prolonging the stalemate over social program protections for illegals.

In another warning later in the day, Duffy floated the possibility of even steeper cuts — up to 15% or 20% — if controller absenteeism worsens, potentially grounding thousands more flights and threatening Thanksgiving reunions for Americans throughout the nation.

The shutdown has furloughed over 800,000 federal workers and forced air traffic controllers, in addition to TSA screeners, to work without being paid.

The FAA’s emergency order, released on Thursday evening, targeted “high-volume markets” spanning 27 states and D.C., but sparing international flights to minimize global ripple effects. Reductions kicked off at 4%, rising to 6% on Tuesday, 8% on Thursday, and capping at 10% on Friday.

Major carriers scrambled to comply, focusing cuts on short-haul domestic routes while offering refunds and fee waivers for affected passengers. Overall, the 840+ cancellations represent about 3% of the day’s 25,000+ scheduled U.S. flights, according to FlightAware data – and although it is limited for now, analysts say there could be a noticeable impact as cuts deepen.

At O’Hare (ORD) and Newark (EWR), delays averaged 45 minutes by noon, while TSA lines at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) have stretched over an hour.

The 40 impacted airports include Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta (ATL), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Los Angeles International (LAX), John F. Kennedy (JFK), Reagan National (DCA), Denver (DEN), Miami (MIA), Newark Liberty (EWR), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), and Orlando (MCO), among others.

Ripple effects could later hit smaller destinations as connecting flights vanish. While Thanksgiving bookings surge — as it is typically the year’s busiest travel window — the pressure builds with all eyes on Capitol Hill.

According to the FAA, the full list of affected airports, compiled from the official order, is presented below in alphabetical order by airport code. It includes major passenger hubs, cargo centers, and general aviation facilities across more than two dozen states. International flights are exempt from mandatory cuts, but airlines may adjust them voluntarily. Travelers should check with their airline for waivers on changes or refunds.

Code Airport Name City/State FAA Notes ANC Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Anchorage, AK Major cargo and Alaska hub ATL Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Atlanta, GA World’s busiest airport by passenger volume AUS Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Austin, TX Growing Southwest hub BNA Nashville International Airport Nashville, TN Music City travel hub BOS Logan International Airport Boston, MA Northeast gateway BWI Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Baltimore, MD East Coast low-cost carrier hub CLE Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Cleveland, OH Midwest connector CLT Charlotte Douglas International Airport Charlotte, NC American Airlines hub CVG Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Hebron, KY Cargo and regional hub DCA Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Arlington, VA Key D.C. airport with slot restrictions DEN Denver International Airport Denver, CO United hub and high-altitude operations DFW Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Dallas, TX American Airlines mega-hub DTW Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport Detroit, MI Delta hub EWR Newark Liberty International Airport Newark, NJ United hub with frequent delays FLL Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Fort Lauderdale, FL South Florida leisure hub HNL Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Honolulu, HI Pacific gateway IAD Washington Dulles International Airport Dulles, VA International D.C. hub IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport Houston, TX United hub IND Indianapolis International Airport Indianapolis, IN Midwest cargo and passenger JFK John F. Kennedy International Airport New York, NY Major NYC international gateway LAS Harry Reid International Airport Las Vegas, NV Entertainment capital hub LAX Los Angeles International Airport Los Angeles, CA West Coast mega-hub LGA LaGuardia Airport New York, NY NYC domestic focus LOU Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Louisville, KY UPS cargo super-hub MEM Memphis International Airport Memphis, TN FedEx cargo hub MIA Miami International Airport Miami, FL Latin America gateway MKE Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Milwaukee, WI Midwest regional MSP Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Minneapolis, MN Delta hub MSY Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport New Orleans, LA Gulf Coast leisure ONT Ontario International Airport Ontario, CA Inland Empire cargo ORD O’Hare International Airport Chicago, IL United hub and global connector PDX Portland International Airport Portland, OR Pacific Northwest hub PHL Philadelphia International Airport Philadelphia, PA American hub PHX Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Phoenix, AZ Southwest and American hub SAN San Diego International Airport San Diego, CA Southern California coastal SEA Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Seattle, WA Alaska Airlines hub SFO San Francisco International Airport San Francisco, CA United hub and tech gateway SLC Salt Lake City International Airport Salt Lake City, UT Delta hub STL St. Louis Lambert International Airport St. Louis, MO Midwest connector TEB Teterboro Airport Teterboro, NJ Private jet and general aviation

