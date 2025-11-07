Transportation Secy. Duffy: Major U.S. airlines canceling hundreds of flights

(R) U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on October 30, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) / (Background) With the New York City skyline in the background, United Airlines flights are lined up for takeoff on November 7, 2025. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, November 7, 2025

In an escalation of the federal government’s record-breaking shutdown, airlines throughout the U.S. have canceled over 840 flights as mandated reductions in air traffic took effect at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), citing severe staffing shortages among unpaid air traffic controllers, ordered carriers to slash domestic operations by an initial 4% starting at 6 a.m. ET— a figure set to climb incrementally to 10% by November 14th if lawmakers fail to break the budget impasse.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, speaking to reporters at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), defended the phased approach as a “data-driven safety measure” recommended by FAA experts. He also insisted that his number one job is safety and that the matter doesn’t involve politics, though he still pointed toward Democrats for prolonging the stalemate over social program protections for illegals.

In another warning later in the day, Duffy floated the possibility of even steeper cuts — up to 15% or 20% — if controller absenteeism worsens, potentially grounding thousands more flights and threatening Thanksgiving reunions for Americans throughout the nation.

The shutdown has furloughed over 800,000 federal workers and forced air traffic controllers, in addition to TSA screeners, to work without being paid.

The FAA’s emergency order, released on Thursday evening, targeted “high-volume markets” spanning 27 states and D.C., but sparing international flights to minimize global ripple effects. Reductions kicked off at 4%, rising to 6% on Tuesday, 8% on Thursday, and capping at 10% on Friday.

Major carriers scrambled to comply, focusing cuts on short-haul domestic routes while offering refunds and fee waivers for affected passengers. Overall, the 840+ cancellations represent about 3% of the day’s 25,000+ scheduled U.S. flights, according to FlightAware data – and although it is limited for now, analysts say there could be a noticeable impact as cuts deepen.

At O’Hare (ORD) and Newark (EWR), delays averaged 45 minutes by noon, while TSA lines at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) have stretched over an hour.

The 40 impacted airports include Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta (ATL), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Los Angeles International (LAX), John F. Kennedy (JFK), Reagan National (DCA), Denver (DEN), Miami (MIA), Newark Liberty (EWR), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), and Orlando (MCO), among others.

Ripple effects could later hit smaller destinations as connecting flights vanish. While Thanksgiving bookings surge — as it is typically the year’s busiest travel window — the pressure builds with all eyes on Capitol Hill.

According to the FAA, the full list of affected airports, compiled from the official order, is presented below in alphabetical order by airport code. It includes major passenger hubs, cargo centers, and general aviation facilities across more than two dozen states. International flights are exempt from mandatory cuts, but airlines may adjust them voluntarily. Travelers should check with their airline for waivers on changes or refunds.

CodeAirport NameCity/StateFAA Notes
ANCTed Stevens Anchorage International AirportAnchorage, AKMajor cargo and Alaska hub
ATLHartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International AirportAtlanta, GAWorld’s busiest airport by passenger volume
AUSAustin-Bergstrom International AirportAustin, TXGrowing Southwest hub
BNANashville International AirportNashville, TNMusic City travel hub
BOSLogan International AirportBoston, MANortheast gateway
BWIBaltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall AirportBaltimore, MDEast Coast low-cost carrier hub
CLECleveland Hopkins International AirportCleveland, OHMidwest connector
CLTCharlotte Douglas International AirportCharlotte, NCAmerican Airlines hub
CVGCincinnati/Northern Kentucky International AirportHebron, KYCargo and regional hub
DCARonald Reagan Washington National AirportArlington, VAKey D.C. airport with slot restrictions
DENDenver International AirportDenver, COUnited hub and high-altitude operations
DFWDallas/Fort Worth International AirportDallas, TXAmerican Airlines mega-hub
DTWDetroit Metropolitan Wayne County AirportDetroit, MIDelta hub
EWRNewark Liberty International AirportNewark, NJUnited hub with frequent delays
FLLFort Lauderdale-Hollywood International AirportFort Lauderdale, FLSouth Florida leisure hub
HNLDaniel K. Inouye International AirportHonolulu, HIPacific gateway
IADWashington Dulles International AirportDulles, VAInternational D.C. hub
IAHGeorge Bush Intercontinental AirportHouston, TXUnited hub
INDIndianapolis International AirportIndianapolis, INMidwest cargo and passenger
JFKJohn F. Kennedy International AirportNew York, NYMajor NYC international gateway
LASHarry Reid International AirportLas Vegas, NVEntertainment capital hub
LAXLos Angeles International AirportLos Angeles, CAWest Coast mega-hub
LGALaGuardia AirportNew York, NYNYC domestic focus
LOULouisville Muhammad Ali International AirportLouisville, KYUPS cargo super-hub
MEMMemphis International AirportMemphis, TNFedEx cargo hub
MIAMiami International AirportMiami, FLLatin America gateway
MKEMilwaukee Mitchell International AirportMilwaukee, WIMidwest regional
MSPMinneapolis-Saint Paul International AirportMinneapolis, MNDelta hub
MSYLouis Armstrong New Orleans International AirportNew Orleans, LAGulf Coast leisure
ONTOntario International AirportOntario, CAInland Empire cargo
ORDO’Hare International AirportChicago, ILUnited hub and global connector
PDXPortland International AirportPortland, ORPacific Northwest hub
PHLPhiladelphia International AirportPhiladelphia, PAAmerican hub
PHXPhoenix Sky Harbor International AirportPhoenix, AZSouthwest and American hub
SANSan Diego International AirportSan Diego, CASouthern California coastal
SEASeattle-Tacoma International AirportSeattle, WAAlaska Airlines hub
SFOSan Francisco International AirportSan Francisco, CAUnited hub and tech gateway
SLCSalt Lake City International AirportSalt Lake City, UTDelta hub
STLSt. Louis Lambert International AirportSt. Louis, MOMidwest connector
TEBTeterboro AirportTeterboro, NJPrivate jet and general aviation

