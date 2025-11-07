Transportation Secy. Duffy: Major U.S. airlines canceling hundreds of flights

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory
1:02 PM – Friday, November 7, 2025
In an escalation of the federal government’s record-breaking shutdown, airlines throughout the U.S. have canceled over 840 flights as mandated reductions in air traffic took effect at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), citing severe staffing shortages among unpaid air traffic controllers, ordered carriers to slash domestic operations by an initial 4% starting at 6 a.m. ET— a figure set to climb incrementally to 10% by November 14th if lawmakers fail to break the budget impasse.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, speaking to reporters at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), defended the phased approach as a “data-driven safety measure” recommended by FAA experts. He also insisted that his number one job is safety and that the matter doesn’t involve politics, though he still pointed toward Democrats for prolonging the stalemate over social program protections for illegals.
In another warning later in the day, Duffy floated the possibility of even steeper cuts — up to 15% or 20% — if controller absenteeism worsens, potentially grounding thousands more flights and threatening Thanksgiving reunions for Americans throughout the nation.
The shutdown has furloughed over 800,000 federal workers and forced air traffic controllers, in addition to TSA screeners, to work without being paid.
The FAA’s emergency order, released on Thursday evening, targeted “high-volume markets” spanning 27 states and D.C., but sparing international flights to minimize global ripple effects. Reductions kicked off at 4%, rising to 6% on Tuesday, 8% on Thursday, and capping at 10% on Friday.
Major carriers scrambled to comply, focusing cuts on short-haul domestic routes while offering refunds and fee waivers for affected passengers. Overall, the 840+ cancellations represent about 3% of the day’s 25,000+ scheduled U.S. flights, according to FlightAware data – and although it is limited for now, analysts say there could be a noticeable impact as cuts deepen.
At O’Hare (ORD) and Newark (EWR), delays averaged 45 minutes by noon, while TSA lines at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) have stretched over an hour.
The 40 impacted airports include Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta (ATL), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Los Angeles International (LAX), John F. Kennedy (JFK), Reagan National (DCA), Denver (DEN), Miami (MIA), Newark Liberty (EWR), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), and Orlando (MCO), among others.
Ripple effects could later hit smaller destinations as connecting flights vanish. While Thanksgiving bookings surge — as it is typically the year’s busiest travel window — the pressure builds with all eyes on Capitol Hill.
According to the FAA, the full list of affected airports, compiled from the official order, is presented below in alphabetical order by airport code. It includes major passenger hubs, cargo centers, and general aviation facilities across more than two dozen states. International flights are exempt from mandatory cuts, but airlines may adjust them voluntarily. Travelers should check with their airline for waivers on changes or refunds.
|Code
|Airport Name
|City/State
|FAA Notes
|ANC
|Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
|Anchorage, AK
|Major cargo and Alaska hub
|ATL
|Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
|Atlanta, GA
|World’s busiest airport by passenger volume
|AUS
|Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
|Austin, TX
|Growing Southwest hub
|BNA
|Nashville International Airport
|Nashville, TN
|Music City travel hub
|BOS
|Logan International Airport
|Boston, MA
|Northeast gateway
|BWI
|Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport
|Baltimore, MD
|East Coast low-cost carrier hub
|CLE
|Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
|Cleveland, OH
|Midwest connector
|CLT
|Charlotte Douglas International Airport
|Charlotte, NC
|American Airlines hub
|CVG
|Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport
|Hebron, KY
|Cargo and regional hub
|DCA
|Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
|Arlington, VA
|Key D.C. airport with slot restrictions
|DEN
|Denver International Airport
|Denver, CO
|United hub and high-altitude operations
|DFW
|Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines mega-hub
|DTW
|Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
|Detroit, MI
|Delta hub
|EWR
|Newark Liberty International Airport
|Newark, NJ
|United hub with frequent delays
|FLL
|Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|South Florida leisure hub
|HNL
|Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
|Honolulu, HI
|Pacific gateway
|IAD
|Washington Dulles International Airport
|Dulles, VA
|International D.C. hub
|IAH
|George Bush Intercontinental Airport
|Houston, TX
|United hub
|IND
|Indianapolis International Airport
|Indianapolis, IN
|Midwest cargo and passenger
|JFK
|John F. Kennedy International Airport
|New York, NY
|Major NYC international gateway
|LAS
|Harry Reid International Airport
|Las Vegas, NV
|Entertainment capital hub
|LAX
|Los Angeles International Airport
|Los Angeles, CA
|West Coast mega-hub
|LGA
|LaGuardia Airport
|New York, NY
|NYC domestic focus
|LOU
|Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
|Louisville, KY
|UPS cargo super-hub
|MEM
|Memphis International Airport
|Memphis, TN
|FedEx cargo hub
|MIA
|Miami International Airport
|Miami, FL
|Latin America gateway
|MKE
|Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
|Milwaukee, WI
|Midwest regional
|MSP
|Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport
|Minneapolis, MN
|Delta hub
|MSY
|Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
|New Orleans, LA
|Gulf Coast leisure
|ONT
|Ontario International Airport
|Ontario, CA
|Inland Empire cargo
|ORD
|O’Hare International Airport
|Chicago, IL
|United hub and global connector
|PDX
|Portland International Airport
|Portland, OR
|Pacific Northwest hub
|PHL
|Philadelphia International Airport
|Philadelphia, PA
|American hub
|PHX
|Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
|Phoenix, AZ
|Southwest and American hub
|SAN
|San Diego International Airport
|San Diego, CA
|Southern California coastal
|SEA
|Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
|Seattle, WA
|Alaska Airlines hub
|SFO
|San Francisco International Airport
|San Francisco, CA
|United hub and tech gateway
|SLC
|Salt Lake City International Airport
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Delta hub
|STL
|St. Louis Lambert International Airport
|St. Louis, MO
|Midwest connector
|TEB
|Teterboro Airport
|Teterboro, NJ
|Private jet and general aviation
