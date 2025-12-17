Transgender Veteran becomes 5th suspect arrested in NYE bombing plot

Micah James Legnon. (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

9:53 AM – Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Five people have been arrested in connection to an alleged New Year’s Eve bombing plot by a far-left extremist group. The fifth suspect has been identified as a transgender veteran who wanted to “recreate Waco” on immigration officers, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Micah James Legnon, who went by “Kateri TheWitch and “DarkWitch She/Her” online, in Louisiana on Saturday.

The individual was tied to chats with suspected members of the far-left group Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), which allegedly planned to plant pipe bombs on businesses and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, according to a criminal complaint unsealed on Tuesday.

Legnon appeared to be planning an attack in New Orleans that would coincide with attacks in California, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s investigation.

The complaint also claims that Legnon posted a Facebook story on December 4th that called Border Patrol agents “masked f**ks.” Social media posts from Legnon repeatedly called for the death of those deemed “fascists,” according to Antifa journalist Andy Ngo.

The complaint also noted that the suspect “was previously a member of the Marines with training in combat.”

Legnon notably spoke of getting co-conspirators “caught up on urban tactics as well as [hone] in on accuracy and combat shooting,” after referencing that the individual “used to teach damn near battalion level numbers.”

Photo of group chat titled “Order of the Black Lotus” involving Micah James Legnon, also known as “DarkWitch She/Her.” (U.S. District Court)

The four other suspects arrested in Los Angeles for the violent plot were identified as Audrey Carroll, 30, Zachary Page, 32, (also transgender), Dante Gaffield, 24, and Tina Lai, 41. Page asked to be contained in a women’s jail.

The five suspects were reportedly members of a Signal chat titled “Order of the Black Lotus,” a splinter group of TILF.

Investigators fulfilling search warrants in California gleaned signs that read “Death to America,” “Death to ICE,” and “Long Live Turtle Island and Palestine.”

“Operation Midnight Sun,” the thwarted New Year’s Eve attack plan, consisted of planting backpacks filled with explosives at two companies in Los Angeles, which was purportedly laid out in a handwritten plan found by investigators.

“Turtle Island” is an indigenous term from the Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee peoples, meaning Earth or referring to the continent of North America.

