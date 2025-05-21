Trans activists unveil massive transgender pride flag at Yosemite National Park while condemning Trump

People demonstrate during a protest against federal employee layoffs at Yosemite National Park, California on March 1, 2025. (Photo by LAURE ANDRILLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:31 PM – Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Left-wing transgender activists have unveiled a massive transgender flag at Yosemite National Park, hung from the El Capitan rock formation — while condemning Donald Trump’s administration.

LGBTQ+ activist rock climbers erected the massive 55-by-35-foot transgender pride flag on Tuesday morning in order to “make a statement,” the group explained.

“Some carry hate, we carry the largest trans pride flag to ever be flown in a national park and unfurled it on the side of El Cap to prove a point – that trans is natural,” stated trans-activist Pattie Gonia. Advertisement

“The Trump administration and transphobes would love to have you believe that being trans is unnatural – but species that can transition sexes can be found on every continent and in every ocean on planet earth. So call it a protest, call it a celebration. We are bringing elevation to liberation,” Gonia continued.

“They try to erase us from government websites and education systems and libraries – so we raise this flag higher than ever before so every trans person knows that they have people that love them in their corner. The people united will never be defeated.”

The performative demonstration followed after lefty activists erected an upside-down American flag on El Capitan in February to protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s federal government cuts — tackling waste, fraud, and overspending.

After the transgender activists erected the flag, Yosemite National Park officials asked them to remove it just before noon within the same day.

“At around 11:30am PST, Yosemite park officials ordered the Trans Pride flag to be taken down from The Heart of El Cap, despite no rules having been broken in the unfurling. For the safety of the team, the Trans Pride flag has been taken down,” a spokesperson for the activist group announced.

