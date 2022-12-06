Torso killer admits to 5 more murders in Long Island, N.Y.

Richard Cottingham makes a remote appearance at a courtroom in Mineola, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The serial murderer known as the “Torso Killer” admitted Monday to killing a 23-year-old woman outside a Long Island shopping mall in 1968 and four other women decades ago. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A serial killer known for homicides committed in the 1960’s and the 70’s has admitted to more murders in Long Island.

Serial Killer Richard Cottingham, also known as the Torso Killer, has admitted to killing five more women in Long Island. On Monday, Cottingham admitted to a judge via a video feed that he killed five more women in Long Island, New York in the 1960’s and 1970’s.

Cottingham was labeled the Torso Killer because authorities say he would cut off the heads and limbs of his victims. He has already been convicted of 11 homicides and is currently serving life in prison.

The Torso Killer received another 25 years to life for the murder of 23-year-old Diane Cusick in February of 1968. He received immunity from prosecution for the other four victims as part of a plea deal. Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly discussed his additional sentencing in a press conference. The victim’s family members were in attendance.

“This morning, serial killer Richard Cottingham pleaded guilty to 23-year-old Diane Cusick murder in February of 1968,” she said. “The Judge sentenced the defendant to 25 years to life in prison consecutive to the prison term he’s already serving.”

Cottingham is known as one of America’s most prolific serial killers. He claims that he is responsible for almost 100 homicides. The DA mentioned the grief and harm that the serial killer has caused to the victims’ families and she reminded people to remember the victims during the holiday season.

“There’s almost nothing I can say to give comfort to anyone,” Donnelly remarked. “Remember as families gather during the holiday season, it is important to remember this families and those that they lost. These families have spent every Thanksgiving the last 50 years without their mom, without their sister, wondering what happened and why their families had to endure this terrible tragedy.”

During the murder of Cusick, Cottingham beat her face and suffocated her to death. During the time of the murder, authorities collected DNA evidence but at that time DNA testing did not exist. However, in 2021, police in Nassau County entered the genetic material into the database where they matched Cottingham’s DNA to Cusick’s and several other murders.

“Due to advancements in DNA technology, a DNA profile was generated and we received a notification that matched Richard Cottingham, a known serial killer with conviction in both New York City and New Jersey for murder,” Donnelly shared. “Based on the evidence we gathered, we presented the case to the grand jury and they returned an entitlement charging Richard Cottingham with murder in the second degree.”

The DA said detectives questioned Cottingham about the murders while in prison. He provided information only the killer would have known about those five cases.