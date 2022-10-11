Top U.K. Spy: China tech a threat to everyone

Jeremy Fleming, director of Government Communication Headquarters (GCHQ), United Kingdom’s intelligence, security and cyber agency, delivers his address at the 35th IISS Fullerton Lecture on the topic of Cyber Power in Singapore on February 25, 2019. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 3:34 PM PT – Tuesday, October 11, 2022

The U.K. Cyber Intelligence Chief is claiming that China is trying to reshape international security.

During a speech on Tuesday, the Director of the Government Communications Headquarters, Jeremy Fleming, stressed that China is trying to use new technologies to control its markets and population, as well as those in other countries.

Fleming added that China treats other countries as either adversaries or as clients that should be coerced or bribed. He further warned that China’s uses of technology are a threat to everyone.

“Now, taken together overt and covert, we must conclude that Beijing is using all of the levers it has to challenge the international post-war consensus on economics and technology, and that it intends to rewrite the rules of international security, both closer to home and further afield in ways, frankly, that none of us have faced before,” Fleming said.

Fleming is urging like-minded allies to take immediate small steps to thwart China’s activities, or else Beijing will have a stronghold on global security.