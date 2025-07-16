Tomorrowland main stage catches fire 48 hours before Belgian music festival begins

(Photo via: We Rave You)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:08 PM – Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The main stage for the Belgian music festival, Tomorrowland, has caught fire less than two days before the event was set to begin.

On Wednesday, videos began circulating social media showing the iconic mainstage up in flames.

The huge festival is scheduled to begin on Friday, giving planners little time to restore the seriously damaged stage.

Over two weekends, around 400,000 festival-goers from around the world are set to attend the festival.

When the fire began, no members of the general public were present on the festival grounds. However, approximately 1,000 employees were reportedly working during the time the flames broke out.

It is unclear whether anyone has been injured. The cause of the fire is still unknown but witnesses reported hearing fireworks going off as the flames started to engulf the stage.

Festival spokesperson Debby Wilmsen stated that organizers are “cooperating closely” with emergency services to assess structural damage and to determine the next steps for opening day.

This year’s festival, set for July 18-20 and July 25-27, has more than 600 performers scheduled for its 16 stages. The main stage involved in the fire was expected to have performances by DJs Anyma, Armin van Buuren, Alok, Amber Broos, Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens, ANNA, Martin Garrix, Job Jobse, Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta, Fisher and others, while the acclaimed Symphony of Unity orchestra is set to deliver dance-music classics on the Freedom Stage during both weekends.

