Tom Brady announces retirement, again

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms-up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OAN Sophia Flores

UPDATED 12:18 PM PT – Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Quarterback Tom Brady has announced that he is officially retiring from football after 23 seasons in the NFL.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion made the announcement through a video on social media. In the video, Brady mentioned how he is retiring “for good” this time.

The star athlete announced his first retirement at the end of the 2021-2022 season. He shocked fans by returning back from his retirement. He had returned to play one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Th quarterback has had a long career. Brady was selected 199th overall by the Patriots during the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. During his 20 seasons in New England, he led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances and six victories.

In 2020, the free agent moved to Florida to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his first season with the team, Brady led the Buccaneers to victory.

Brady is the only player in NFL history to win seven Super Bowl rings and he is the only player to earn five Super Bowl MVP awards.