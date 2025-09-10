TMZ under fire for alleged insensitive reaction to Charlie Kirk death

Television personality and TMZ founder Harvey Levin speaks onstage during the REELZ 2015 Winter Television Critics Association press tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel & Spa on January 13, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Max Herman

11:25 PM – Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Prominent entertainment news tabloid TMZ is facing backlash for its potentially distasteful reaction to the death of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

During TMZ’s livestream coverage of Kirk’s assassination on Wednesday, laughter and cheers could be heard as news of Kirk’s death was confirmed.

TMZ immediately received scorn and criticism from viewers appalled by the reaction.

The tabloid has since issued a response, stating that the commotion was unrelated. According to TMZ, the cheering employees, located in another part of the newsroom, were reacting to footage of a car chase when their voices were overheard during the livestream.

“We apologize to anyone who heard that as we were in the middle of covering such a tragic story,” the tabloid wrote on their website.

Additionally, TMZ released a video featuring its founder Harvey Levin and its executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere addressing the controversary.

Kirk was assassinated during a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah, and the gunman remains at large, prompting an ongoing manhunt.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!