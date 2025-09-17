Tim Walz announces run for third gubernatorial term, slams Trump admin. in new campaign video

Minnesota Democrat Governor Tim Walz. (Photo via: screenshots from uploaded X video)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:35 AM – Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Minnesota Democrat Governor Tim Walz officially announced that he will run for a third term in the state’s 2026 gubernatorial election.

Walz, the failed 2024 Democrat vice presidential candidate, made the announcement on Tuesday, proclaiming: “We’ve made historic progress in our state, but we’re not done yet.”

If he comes out on top, Walz will become the first governor in Minnesota to win a third consecutive four-year term. There is no constitutional limit in Minnesota preventing governors from serving more than two terms.

Meanwhile, in the governor’s reelection campaign video, Walz slammed the Trump administration, vowing to “never stop fighting to protect us from the chaos, corruption and cruelty coming out of Washington.”

Walz also spoke out on the recent violence in his state, citing the assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, the shooting of state Sen. John Hoffman, and last month’s school shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

“I’ve seen how we help each other through the hard times, and boy, we’ve seen terrible times this year. I’m heartbroken and angry about the beautiful people we lost to gun violence. But it’s in these moments that we have to come together,” Walz stated.

Walz’s reelection announcement follows his recent call for a special session in the Minnesota state legislature, as he attempts to pass a package with much tougher gun control legislation.

“[We’re] going to have to talk about these types of weapons, weapons of war or ones that are in there,” Walz stated after the Annunciation Catholic School shooting. “I have always been one that feels very strongly about this, and we’ll see how the legislature feels about this.”

Walz has long criticized President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, notably labeling Trump and Vice President JD Vance as “weird” during the 2024 presidential election cycle.

Despite Walz’s strange labeling of his opponents, Trump and Vance won the 2024 election in a landslide, as they secured all seven battleground states.

“While Tim Walz is spending his time fundraising with the nation’s most liberal donors and pushing the disastrous policies of national Democrats, Minnesota is suffering. Minnesotans deserve a governor who will actually do the job, work for them, and take governing seriously. That’s not Tim Walz,” stated Republican Governors Association communications director Courtney Alexander.

Walz was first elected governor in 2018, winning the election by 11 percentage points. The Minnesota governor also won his re-election bid in 2022 by eight percentage points.

