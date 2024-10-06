TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg Dead At 25, ‘Sudden and Unexpected’ 

Taylor Rousseau and Cameron Grigg attend the Maven’s List Hosts Country Influencer VIP Night With Singer/Songwriter Caroline Jones at BOA Steakhouse event on November 4, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Graves/Getty Images for Maven’s List)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:49 AM – Saturday, October 6, 2024

TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg has died at 25-years-old.

On Saturday, Taylor’s husband, Cameron Grigg, shared the tragic news on Instagram saying Taylor’s passing was “so sudden and unexpected.”

No other details surrounding her death were shared.

“No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age,” Cameron began his post. “This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her.”

“She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours,” Cameron added. “I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there.”

He continued sharing that Taylor was an organ donor and her “earthly body is still here with us being run by machines to keep her organs viable for donation.”

“More than anything Taylor would want to know that she’s continuing to save people’s lives even after she’s gone from this world,” he wrote. “And even though her earthly body may have failed her, her memory and life will be carried on forever. She doesn’t owe anyone, anything. But she would want everyone to know that she’s more than ok.”

“She’s no longer in pain, but her body has been made whole in Jesus name,” Cameron went on. “We can praise God that she will endure no more suffering and she is truly set free from these earthly chains! SHES BEEN MADE WHOLE AND PERFECT!”

He also shared a link to a GoFundMe page to help the family with finances.

“And even if you can’t contribute financially, prayers for our family are always needed,” Cameron said. “I love y’all. Taylor loves y’all. Thank you for all the support and kind words during this time.”

The page also said that a benefit in Taylor’s honor is in the works.

Taylor had over 1.4 million followers on TikTok and had posted what would be her last video on September 26th.

