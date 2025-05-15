Tiffany Trump Gives Birth To Baby Boy, Marking Trump’s 11th Grandchild

Tiffany Trump, daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, walks with her husband Michael Boulos (L) on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

11:45 AM –Thursday, May 15, 2025

Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, has given birth to a baby boy.

31-year-old Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, officially welcomed their first child at 4:44 am on Thursday.

She made the exciting announcement on social media, sharing a picture of the newborn’s tiny foot. Additionally, the new mother shared her child’s name with her friends, family, and fans.

“Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives!”

The 47th president broke the news of his daughter’s pregnancy announcement in October during one of his speeches — while on the campaign trail.

“He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael, who’s a very exceptional young guy,” Trump said in while speaking about Boulos’s father, Massad Boulos, who is now a Senior White House advisor. “And she’s an exceptional young woman. And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice.”

The baby is the newest addition to the Trump family, making the president a grandfather for the 11th time. The newborn is Trump’s ex-wife, Marla Maples,’ first grandchild.

Donald Trump stands with his grandchildren on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. These are his oldest son Donald Trump Jr.’s five children. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Donald Trump sits with his grandchildren on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. These are his son Eric Trump’s two children. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump, followed by his grandchildren — Arabella Kushner, Theodore Kushner, and Joseph Kushner — walk on the south lawn of the White House on November 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. They are the children of his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Last month, Tiffany’s half-sister, Ivanka Trump, hosted the then-mother-to-be’s extravagant baby shower, which was inspired by Beatrix Potter’s children’s book series “Peter Rabbit.”

“This Sunday, I had so much fun hosting a Peter Rabbit-themed baby shower for my sweet sister Tiffany!” the mom-of-three wrote alongside images taken during the party. “We showered her with love and had the best time celebrating her and baby-to-be.” “It was the sweetest day – filled with so much love, laughter, and excitement for everything ahead.” “Tiff, you’re going to be the most wonderful mama. Your baby boy is already so loved – and so lucky to have you! Love you!”

