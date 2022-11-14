Tiffany Trump. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:43 AM PT – Monday, November 14, 2022

Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump is married to Michael Boulos.

The two tied the knot at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday afternoon in front of 250 guests. Trump was escorted down the aisle by her father. Her mother, Marla Maples, shared a prayer during the service.

The bride’s dress was a tribute to her husband’s heritage. Boulos is the son of a wealthy Lebanese family.

“It’s a Lebanese American wedding, so we were so happy to have Elie Saab create the magic,” Maples explained.

The couple first met in 2018 while at Lindsay Lohan’s club in Mykonos, Greece. They got engaged at White House in January 2021.

Tiffany is the daughter and only child of Trump and his second wife, actress Marla Maples. The two were married from 1993 until 1999.

The entire Trump family attended the wedding. Her half sister, Ivanka Trump, was a part of the bridal party.