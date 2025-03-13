Thune On CR: Lawmakers In This Situation Because Of Schumer

U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks during a news conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Taylor Tinsley

4:07 PM – Thursday, March 13, 2025

Senate Majority Leader John Thune says its time for Democrats to fish or cut bait.

Thune (R-S.D.) criticized Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) nerve to complain about the House’s continuing resolution on Thursday. He said if Schumer has problems with the current situation, then he should have funded the government when he was in charge.

Thune went onto point out the situation because Schumer refused to consider several of the appropriations bills passed during his last five months as majority leader.

“I hope, I really hope the Democrats will remember this situation and others that we’ve been placed in and work in partnership with Republicans to restore the regular order appropriations process,” Thune stated. “Continuing resolutions are never the preferred option. But thanks to the Democrat leader’s decision to abandon the fiscal year 2025 appropriations process, the continuing resolution we have before us is the best option we have to fund the government for the balance of this year.”

Thune said its time for Schumer to acknowledge that his decisions are what led them here.

The majority leader added his goal is to schedule floor action for every single fiscal year 2026 appropriations bill that comes his way.

