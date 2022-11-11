Thousands of ballots left to be counted in largest county in Nev.

Election workers process ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:46 AM PT – Friday, November 11, 2022

Election officials in Nevada’s largest county defend the speed of their work as thousands of ballots remain to be counted.

During a press conference on Thursday, Clark County Registrar of Voters, Joe Gloria, said the county had over 50,000 ballots left to count.

This comes as Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt (R-Nev.) and incumbent Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-Nev.) are separated by roughly 9,000 votes with 10-percent of the vote left to be counted.

Clark County is not likely to finish counting ballots until next week due to what officials say are ‘statutory deadlines.’

“I can’t stop until Saturday for the mail,” Gloria said. “I can’t stop until Monday for the cure. I can’t count provisional until next Wednesday at the earliest. There’re over 10,000 ballots involved with those three areas that I’m talking about. So why would I rush through carelessly to process these ballots? What I know, due to the statutory deadlines, I can’t move any faster than what the statutes allow me to do.”

In addition to Clark County, Washoe County also has thousands of ballots left to count as a number of races in the Silver State are still too close to count.