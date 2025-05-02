Third Illegal Suspect Arrested In Kidnapping Of N.C. Baby Girl And Mother

(Background Photo via: FBI) / (Center) Eleodoro “Leo” Estrada-Hernandez (Photo via: Wake County Detention Center)

OAN Staff Taylor Tinsley

4:38 PM – Friday, May 2, 2025

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested an “on the run” illegal immigrant in connection with the kidnapping of a 26-year-old mother and her young child.

On Friday, FBI Director Kash Patel commended agents in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the arrest of Eleodoro “Leo” Estrada-Hernandez, 37.

His apprehension comes just days after Garner Police said that three armed suspects broke into a family’s home — demanding they hand over $1 million.

After the husband refused, the suspects then tied him up and abducted his wife and their 11-month-old daughter.

The pair were found safe just hours later and police apprehended two of the suspects the next day. The mother had ran to nearby residence with her child, alerting a neighbor of what had happened.

Paola Duran Duran – 25 years old, two counts First Degree Kidnapping, one count of Second Degree Kidnapping

– 25 years old, two counts First Degree Kidnapping, one count of Second Degree Kidnapping Miguel Angel Duran Duran – 23 years old, two counts of First Degree Kidnapping, one count of Second Degree Kidnapping

(L) Miguel Angel Duran Dura. / (R) Paola Duran Duran (Photos via: Garner Police Department)

“We’re fortunate here in Wake County to live in a community where random violence like this is extremely rare,” said District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. “It’ll be during the next few weeks and months as this case proceeds through the system that we’re able to determine if there was any specific targeting of these individuals.”

Prosecutors say that the brother-sister duo are illegal Mexican nationals and could be a flight risk. Both were denied bond and are being held at the Wake County Detention Center. They were also under an ICE hold prior to their arrest.

Hernandez has been identified as the third suspect sought by federal agents. According to FBI Director Patel, Hernandez is an illegal immigrant who was previously deported and now faces multiple charges at the state level.

