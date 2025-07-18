Third fmr Biden aide declines to answer questions in GOP probe, pleads 5th Amendment

US President Joe Biden and Deputy Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini make their way to board Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, on April 19, 2024, as they depart for Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:48 AM – Friday, July 18, 2025

Another former aide to former Democrat President Joe Biden, Annie Tomasini, invoked the Fifth Amendment during the GOP-led investigation into Biden’s cognitive health, becoming the third former staffer to decline testimony on the matter.

On Friday, House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced that Tomasini invoked her right against self-incrimination and declined to say whether the White House “instructed her to lie” about the president’s health.

“There is now a pattern of key Biden confidants seeking to shield themselves from criminal liability for this potential conspiracy,” Comer stated. Advertisement “She also pleaded the Fifth when asked if she ever advised President Biden on the handling of classified documents found in his garage, if President Biden or anyone in the White House instructed her to conceal or destroy classified material found at President Biden’s home or office, and if she ever conspired with anyone in the White House to hide information regarding the Biden family’s ‘business’ dealings,” added Comer. “It’s apparent they would rather hide key information to protect themselves and Joe Biden than be truthful with the American people about this historic scandal,” she said.

Her plea came after Anthony Bernal, another former aide to Biden and a senior advisor to former first lady Jill Biden, pleaded the Fifth Amendment on Wednesday. Bernal was the second person to plead the Fifth during the investigation — after Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician during his last White House term, similarly did so last week.

“I think the possibility is very good that we’ll be asking members of the family to come in,” said Comer, while an Oversight Committee rep added that bringing in Biden for interviews or depositions was still on the table.

Tomasini started her career as a press assistant for then-Senator Joe Biden (D-Del.), who chaired the chamber’s Foreign Relations Committee in the 2000s.

She first agreed to appear before the Oversight panel willingly, but changed her mind earlier this week. Her attorney requested a subpoena to compel her presence before the Oversight panel.

Comer is currently investigating the bombshell charges in the Biden White House tell-all “Original Sin,” which was published on May 20th by journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson.

The co-authors claimed that a “Politburo” of close senior advisers, including Tomasini, operated as the “ultimate decision-makers” in the former White House administration — as Biden’s mind was purportedly slowly deteriorating — as seen in his disastrous debate performance against now-President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, other alleged “Politburo” members who will sit for interviews with the Oversight panel include former White House chief of staff Ron Klain (July 24th), former counselor to the president Steve Ricchetti (July 30th), former senior adviser Mike Donilon (July 31th) and former deputy chief of staff for policy Bruce Reed (August 5th).

In addition, Anita Dunn, who served as a senior adviser for communications to the president, will sit for a transcribed interview August 7th.

