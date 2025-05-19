The United States’ first ‘self-deportation’ flight lands in Honduras

(L) A young man (R) greets relatives in the vicinity of the Ramon Villeda Morales airport, where he arrived self-deported from the United States, in San Pedro Sula on May 19, 2025. (Photo by ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) A young woman (L) is picked up by a relative in the vicinity of the Ramon Villeda Morales airport, where she arrived self-deported from the United States, in San Pedro Sula, 180 km north of Tegucigalpa, on May 19, 2025. (Photo by ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:04 PM – Monday, May 19, 2025

The first flight transporting illegal aliens who voluntarily opted to self deport under the Trump administration’s new U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) initiative—offering complimentary airfare and a $1,000 stipend—have arrived in Honduras.

According to Honduran Deputy Foreign Minister Antonio García, a group of 38 Honduran nationals landed at Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport on Monday afternoon, after having applied for the program via a mobile application provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

In addition to the U.S. stipend, the Honduran government provided further reintegration support to returnees. This included a “$100 cash bonus for adults and a $200 store credit,” as part of their “Hermano, Hermana, Vuelve a Casa” program — CNN reported.

“There was a bit of everything. There were mothers with children. Each one was given $1,000, including the children,” García told reporters at the airport.

Wilson Sáenz, one of the individuals who voluntarily departed, reported that after submitting his request for removal, authorities transported him to a hotel in Houston, Texas. They provided him meals, and later escorted him to the airport for his return to Honduras. Similarly, another foreigner living in the U.S. illegally, Kevin Posadas, explained to reporters that upon requesting self-deportation, people like him received notifications with specific instructions regarding when and where to present themselves to be picked up.

A DHS official confirmed that the Honduras flight carried at least 64 passengers. According to García, additional individuals who opt into the self-deportation program are expected to be repatriated to Colombia.

“Today, DHS conducted its first Project Homecoming charter flight of 64 individuals who voluntarily chose to self-deport to their home counties of Honduras and Colombia,” Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem stated. “If you are here illegally, use the CBP Home App to take control of your departure and receive financial support to return home.”

On May 5th, the DHS stated that it would provide foreign non-citizens with financial and travel support to enable their return home using the CBP Home app, which allows illegals to notify the government that they intend to leave the United States voluntarily. According to the DHS, every illegal alien who uses the app to self-deport will earn a $1,000 payment that will be paid once they confirm their return home via the app.

The DHS noted that the effort and payment is worth it, and will reduce deportation expenses, which are currently more than $17,000 per case.

Additionally, foreigners who sign up for self-deportation through CBP Home will also be “deprioritized for detention” and removal, “as long as they demonstrate they are making meaningful strides in completing that departure,” according to the DHS, which shows that the procedure is a much more “dignified” and safe way to leave.

“If you are here illegally, use the CBP Home App to take control of your departure and receive financial support to return home. If you don’t, you will be subjected to fines, arrest, deportation and will never be allowed to return,” Noem said.

The self-deportation initiative forms part of a $200 million DHS public outreach campaign aimed at encouraging illegal aliens to voluntarily exit the United States and for dissuading future unauthorized reentry.

