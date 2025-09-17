The Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, fly over Windsor as Royals honor Trump at Windsor Castle

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sit with King Charles II and Queen Camilla as they watch The Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force display team during the Beating Retreat Ceremony of the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:52 AM – Wednesday, September 17, 2025

President Donald Trump was honored with a military performance and flyover while on an unprecedented second state visit to the United Kingdom with First Lady Melania Trump.

The occasion was unprecedented since Trump is the first U.S. president to ever be invited for a second state visit to the United Kingdom. A “state visit” is a formal type of visit hosted by the British monarch, involving maximum royal pageantry such as carriage procession, state banquet, and military honors.

Early on Wednesday, the GOP president and first lady sat beside King Charles II and Queen Camilla on the grounds of Windsor Castle to enjoy the Beating Retreat musical military performance. The Trumps had already joined the Royal Family for a carriage procession, to visit the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb and exchange gifts.

Advertisement

The Associated Press reported that more than 1,600 service members would be taking part in the military display, a record-breaking number in the modern era.

The ceremony, which dates back to the 17th century, concluded with a flyover by nine Hawk T1 jets from the Royal Air Force Aerobatics Team, known as “the Red Arrows.” As they passed over Windsor Castle’s East Lawn, they emitted trails of red, white and blue smoke, colors shared by both the U.S. and UK’s flags.

Four U.S. F-35 jets were scheduled to participate in the ceremony as well, but they later canceled due to adverse weather conditions.

Outside the castle, 1,500 police officers were deployed to protect the Trumps from thousands of left-wing demonstrators making their way toward Parliament to protest the GOP president’s visit.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!