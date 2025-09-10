The public uproar over the assassination of conservative powerhouse Charlie Kirk

(L) Charlie Kirk speaks during a meeting in Tucson, Arizona, on October 17, 2024. (Photo by OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images) / (R-Top) U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) / (R-Middle) Former U.S. President Joe Biden. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) / (R-Bottom) California Governor Gavin Newsom. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack and Brooke Mallory

4:23 PM – Wednesday, September 10, 2025

The fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University (UVU) has sparked widespread shock and outrage.

On Wednesday afternoon, stunned onlookers watched in horror as a bullet struck the conservative activist in the lower neck, sending him collapsing into his chair.

Kirk, a 31-year-old husband and father of a 4-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son, was confirmed to be deceased sometime after he was rushed to a nearby hospital, drenched in blood.

Both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have since called for prayers for Kirk and his family members on social media. President Trump confirmed the death on Truth Social.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump announced. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Former President Joe Biden posted a statement on X after Kirk’s death as well.

“There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now,” Biden wrote. “Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones.”

Biden has previously appeared to promote violence and hatred against conservatives and Trump supporters specifically, famously saying: “It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye” shortly before last summer’s assassination attempt on Trump.

In addition to those mentioned, Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) also denounced the attack, calling it “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible,” on X, “We must reject political violence in EVERY form.”

Kirk was the very first guest that Newsom invited onto his podcast “This is Gavin Newsom.” Although the two are diametrically opposed politically, they had a civil and respectful hour-long conversation in the episode, which aired in March.

Donald Trump Jr. posted to X, saying “I love you brother. You gave so many people the courage to speak up and we will not ever be silenced.”

Trump’s second son, Eric Trump, also responded by calling Kirk “a great friend and an amazing person!”

Candace Owens, another conservative political commentator who has collaborated closely with Kirk at TPUSA, shared a solemn tweet and made more remarks in relation to Kirk’s death as well — posting a broken heart emoji.

“Everyone please stop what you are doing and pray for Charlie Kirk,” Owens said. “Please.”

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth requested prayers for Kirk’s family and called the now-deceased conservative powerhouse “an incredible Christian, American, and human being.”

Hegseth also shared a tweet that stated “well done, good and faithful servant.”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who explained that he had “been friends” with Kirk since he was just 18-years-old, released a statement calling Kirk’s assassination “an act of unspeakable evil.”

Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) later made several statements on X diagnosing what she believes is the motive for the attack.

“A friend, a mentor, and someone that did not deserve this,” she said. “Charlie was shot at an event where he was speaking out against trans shooting violence.” In another post, Luna said: “I am done with the rhetoric this rotten House and corrupt media has caused. EVERY DAMN ONE OF YOU WHO CALLED US FASCISTS DID THIS.” “YOU ARE THE HATE you claim to fight,” the Republican congresswoman continued. “Your words caused this. Your hate caused this. Charlie. His family. Those kids. No one deserved this. Enough is enough.” Lastly, former President Barack Obama also posted a tweet condemning the “despicable violence” that transpired on Wednesday.

Erika Kirk, Charlie’s wife, whom he leaves behind with his two kids, posted on X, saying: “Psalm 46:1 – God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

This is a breaking story. Check for updates.

