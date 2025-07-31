The PELOSI Act: Trump demands investigation into Nancy Pelosi’s insider trading

U.S. House Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

11:50 PM – Thursday, July 31, 2025

President Donald Trump called for an investigation into former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stock trading practices when asked about a related bill at the White House on Wednesday.

“Nancy Pelosi became rich by having inside information. She made a fortune with her husband, and I think that’s disgraceful,” Trump argued.

This was in response to a question about the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act, introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo), which would bar elected officials, such as members of Congress, the president, and the vice president from owning or trading individual stocks.

“She has the highest return of anybody, practically, in the history of Wall Street, save a few. And how did that happen?” Trump questioned. “She knows exactly what’s going to happen, what’s going to be announced, she buys stock, and then the stock goes up after the announcement. And she ought to be investigated.”

However, this is not the first time President Trump has brought attention to Pelosi (D-Calif.) in regard to her accumulated wealth from stock trading. He previously called for her to be prosecuted during his 2024 presidential campaign.

As one of the wealthiest members of Congress, with a net worth of over $250 million, Pelosi has been under scrutiny since November 2011, when the topic was brought up during a CBS “60 Minutes” segment. She and others had purchased Visa stock in March 2008 while legislation targeting credit card fees was under committee consideration—an apparent conflict of interest given her position and influence over legislation, according to SF GATE.

Meanwhile, regarding the bill in question, Trump carefully voiced his support — but noted that he would still need to further familiarize himself with it before making any decisions.

“I study these things very carefully,” he said. “So, I’ll take a look at it, but conceptually, I like it.”

As Pelosi was questioned about her trading practices on CNN, she protested the topic in the first place. Her initial response to hearing Trump’s remarks on her stocks was, “Why do you have to read that?” giving journalist Jake Tapper the “evil eye” — as he purposely brought up the topic to hear her side of the story.

She then began complaining that she only agreed to discuss a completely separate topic on his program—the 60-year anniversary of Medicaid­. “I’m not into it, my husband is,” she claimed, upon further questioning.

Hawley says he is optimistic about the proposed bill, in addition to being confident that it will win over the president’s support. He shared Trump’s sentiments about Pelosi’s actions on Fox News.

“We call it the PELOSI Act. It was named for her because she is the poster child of this kind of behavior. It ought to be illegal and it ought to be prosecutable,” Hawley said.

In response to Pelosi’s claims that she takes no part in the insider trading, and that her husband handles the money in that area completely, Hawley assured that there would be no loopholes: “This bill will not only cover her, it will cover her husband.”

The highly anticipated bill was passed in an 8-7 vote by Congress, giving current legislators 180 days to comply with the new measures.

