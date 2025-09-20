The Gold Card: Trump’s $1M visa for expedited U.S. residency

President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House on September 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed a series of executive orders establishing the “Trump Gold Card” and introducing a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas. . (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

9:47 AM – Saturday, September 20, 2025

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order (EO) to establish the “Trump Gold Card,” a new visa path that will allow individuals and corporations to obtain expedited residency in the U.S.

The card, signed into law on Friday, is now available for purchase for $1 million for individuals and $2 million for corporations on behalf of individuals. The fee is meant to “provide sufficient evidence that the individual will substantially benefit the United States,” according to the official website.

The golden card features a portrait of President Trump, the statue of Liberty, a bald eagle, the presidential seal and the American flag.

Trump shared a close-up photo of the “Trump Gold Card.” (@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

“For far too long, we have had millions of Illegal Aliens pouring into our Country, and our Immigration System was broken,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday. “It is beyond time that the American People, and American Taxpayers, are benefitting from our LEGAL Immigration System.” “We anticipate THE TRUMP GOLD CARD will generate well over $100 Billion Dollars very quickly,” he continued. “This money will be used for reducing Taxes, Pro Growth Projects, and paying down our Debt.”

The EO explained that the purpose of the new card is part of the Trump administration’s efforts to “undo the disastrous immigration policies of the prior administration,” whose policies “produced a deluge of immigrants, without serious consideration of how those immigrants would affect America’s interests.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who accompanied Trump in the Oval Office for the signing, told reporters in a conference call that the gold card will replace the current EB-1 and EB-2 visa programs, granting permanent residency to people who are of “exceptional value” to the U.S. He also said the administration expects 80,000 available gold cards initially.

“We are going to only take extraordinary people at the very top, instead of people trying to take the jobs from Americans,” Lutnick said.

This announcement comes after months of the administration teasing the gold card, having launched a waiting list in June.

The Trump administration has also teased another visa program for which there is a waiting list — the “Trump Platinum Card.” This card would be available for $5 million and would grant individuals up to 270 days of stay in the United States without incurring U.S. taxes on non-U.S. income.

The president directed anyone interested in purchasing the card to go to trumpcard.gov/.

