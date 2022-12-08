The FDA approves a new COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as six months old

COVID-19 vaccine is stored at -80 degrees celsius in the pharmacy at Roseland Community Hospital on December 18, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has changed their emergency use authorization (EUAs) for COVID vaccines to now include children from five years old to six-months-old.

The agency’s top vaccine regulator, Peter Marks, announced the emergency use authorization of an updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine early on Thursday.

This comes after Pfizer and BioNTech sought an authorization from the agency on Monday for the vaccines use in children under the age of five.

Currently, the FDA recommends children to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials are reportedly expecting to receive the data needed to support a fourth dose in January.

CDC data shows that only 6.4% percent of children under the age of two have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.