The FBI’s ties to Twitter

The Twitter logo is seen on a sign on the exterior of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, on October 28, 2022. – (Photo by CONSTANZA HEVIA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:40 PM PT – Friday, December 16, 2022

The sixth part of the Twitter Files was released on Friday by Journalist Matt Taibbi. This time, the Files focused on the FBI subsidiary.

Twitter had constant contact with the FBI. Between January 2020 and November 2022, over 150 emails were exchanged between the FBI and former Twitter Trust and Safety Chief Yoel Roth. Not all emails were secretive, however, some emails included requests for information into Twitter users who were a part of active investigations. A large amount of the emails between the two parties were requests by the FBI for Twitter to take action on election misinformation and accounts they deemed were spreading misinformation.

There appeared to be little to no push back from moderators. All of the data was freely shared with the executive branch.

The platform was also complicit in spreading propaganda for the Department of Homeland Security, such as the debunked Russia collusion hoax.

Meanwhile, moderators were asked to “fill in the blanks” to target so-called domestic terrorists.

Even state governments, such as California, flagged content for moderators to review.

Taibbi concluded that the deep state is an intertwining network of government agencies, contractors and private companies who are intent on controlling the flow of information.