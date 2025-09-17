‘The Charlie Effect’: Church attendance surges nationwide following Kirk’s assassination

Candles and flowers are seen near a portrait of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a candlelight vigil at Memorial Park in Provo, Utah, on September 12, 2025. (Photo by MELISSA MAJCHRZAK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

5:28 PM – Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Churches across the United States experienced a sharp rise in attendance the weekend following the tragic assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Charlie, a devout Christian, frequently shared his faith on his podcast and during public appearances. On June 29th, during an appearance on “The Iced Coffee Hour” podcast, he was asked how he wished to be remembered after his passing.

“I want to be remembered for courage for my faith. That would be the most important thing,” Charlie said. “The most important thing is my faith in my life.” Advertisement

Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, was famously photographed holding a cross necklace out the window of a car when Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance came to transport Charlie’s casket aboard Air Force Two.

According to Andrew Kolvet, Charlie’s executive producer, Erika had originally given the necklace to Charlie as a gift. However, it had to be removed in a desperate attempt to save his life after he was fatally shot in the neck. Kolvet noted that Erika now keeps the cross with her at all times.

Erika gave a 16-minute address on Friday, two days after her husband’s death, which was livestreamed from his podcast studio on YouTube.

“Now and for all eternity, he will stand at his savior’s side wearing the glorious crown of a martyr,” Erika declared. “My goodness, I am so humbled to witness, Charlie, you alongside Jesus right now doing what you always wanted to do, baby. Making heaven crowded, right?” She said. “That’s what it’s all about, making heaven crowded.”

Since Charlie’s death, what many are calling “the Charlie Effect” or “the Charlie Kirk Effect,” an increasing number of Americans who don’t typically attend church have begun going to services, according to the Catholic News Agency.

Matt Zerrusen, co-founder of Newman Ministry, a Catholic nonprofit with about 250 campuses nationwide, spoke with Catholic college ministry leaders throughout the country. He explained that “every one of them told me they’ve seen bigger crowds.”

“I have not talked to anyone who has not seen an increase in Mass attendance,” Zerrusen said. “Some schools are reporting increases of 15%.” “So many people are asking, ‘What do I do? What is evil? How does God allow this?'” he told CNA.

Craig Dyson, the lead pastor of Convo Church in Reno, Nevada, also reported a weekend turnout “unlike anything we’ve seen.”

“We were filled, overflowing. We had more people give their life to Christ yesterday than we’ve ever had on a single Sunday and it was absolutely incredible to watch,” Dyson told The National News Desk.

Since his death last week, social media platforms X, TikTok, and Instagram have been flooded with posts from online users saying they plan to start going to church again because of Charlie. Some say they’re returning after several years, though others say they’re going for the first time and have questions about the Bible.

One online user @Robbywood89 posted a video on TikTok, being shared across other platforms as well, showing an example of “the Charlie Effect.”

“I didn’t know Charlie Kirk, never met that guy before in my life. And something else that I’ve never done before in my life is believe in God,” he said. “I’m gonna wear this suit to church. I’m going to go to church. I’m going to try to be a better father, husband and leader for my family.” “My wife made me feel this way,” Wood added. “Charlie made me feel this way.”

Another post by TikTok user @bbrycenate was reposted to X by user @TONYxTWO, showing the effect as well.

“Charlie Kirk, look what you did,” the churchgoer said in the video. “No parking. No parking at all. None. Had to park like 5 blocks away from church ‘cause everyone wants to come now. Amen. Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Charlie.”

Kyndel Grove, a Christian social media personality, posted to TikTok about her experience with a packed service on the Sunday following Kirk’s death.

“Was anyone else’s church busting out the seams this morning?” She asked. “Girl, it made me so happy! Okay, scooch over, we got more coming in, ‘cause there’s always room in heaven. Listen, hell’s getting nervous!”

“You can’t kill a Christian. You can only change their address. On Wednesday afternoon, a cowardly assassin only succeeded at changing Charlie’s address, and our revenge will be revival,” Russell stated to his congregation on Sunday.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!