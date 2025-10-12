‘Thank You’: Huge Trump welcome sign spotted on Tel Aviv beach

Screenshot: Courtesy Reuters

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

11:27 PM – Sunday, October 12, 2025

In front of the U.S. Embassy’s Tel Aviv branch, a massive sign displayed on the beach thanked President Donald Trump for his role in brokering the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The sign, which runs the length of three football fields, featured the words “thank you” and “home” alongside an outline of the president’s profile in blue and yellow.

Organizers of the display stated that it was created with the hopes of Trump being able to see it when he flies into Israel on Air Force One on Monday.

During his brief trip to Israel, the president will meet with hostage families and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Additionally, Trump is set to deliver a speech to The Knesset in Jerusalem.

