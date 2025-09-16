Texas State student expelled after acting out Charlie Kirk assassination on campus

Video screen grab

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:22 PM – Tuesday, September 16, 2025

A Texas State University student has been expelled after a video surfaced online showing them mockingly re-enacting the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk. The university condemned the behavior in a statement and confirmed disciplinary action.

On Monday, a student, who has yet to be publicly identified, was filmed shouting profanity toward members of the school’s local Turning Point USA chapter.

“Charlie Kirk got hit in the neck, bitch!” the student screamed, slapping his neck and imitating the recoil of a bullet’s impact. Advertisement

The boy then stood in front of a statue and said, “Hi, my name is Charlie Kirk,” before acting out Kirk’s death and falling to the ground.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) was quick to respond to the now viral footage, calling for the student to be expelled from the college.

Dr. Kelly Damphousse, the president of Texas State University, announced in a statement on Tuesday that man has been removed as a student.

“The university has identified the student in the disturbing video from Monday’s event,” a statement from the university read. “I will not tolerate behavior that mocks, trivializes, or promotes violence on our campuses. It is antithetical to our TXST values. “ “The individual is no longer a student at TXST. Federal law prevents the university from commenting further on individual student conduct matters,” it concluded.

This shocking incident comes just one day after 18-year-old Camyrn Giselle Booker was caught on camera at Texas Tech University shouting at students, “F–k y’all, homie dead, he got shot in the head,” during a vigil for Kirk. Booker has since been charged with misdemeanor assault and is no longer enrolled at the university.

