Texas Rep. Al Green announces plans to introduce his 5th impeachment attempt against Trump

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:07 PM – Thursday, November 20, 2025

Texas Democrat Rep. Al Green has announced plans to, yet again, introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump before the start of the new year.

The latest impeachment attempt, largely seen as symbolic due to the GOP majority in the House, represents Green’s (D-Texas) fifth impeachment attempt against President Trump, dating back to his first term in the White House.

Green did not reveal how many articles he will craft or which specific actions he will target, merely noting that the resolution will be drafted before Congress breaks for Christmas.

“There will be articles of impeachment filed before the Christmas break. This, I pledge,” Green stated. “We have to participate. This is a participatory democracy. The impeachment requires the hands and the guidance of all of us.”

Green went on to announce that the motion will be a privileged resolution, forcing the consideration of the vote within two legislative days.

“It’s not enough to file them and not have a vote on them,” he continued. “We will bring those articles of impeachment to the floor as a privileged resolution. And there will be a vote on them. And then let the chips fall where they may.” “On our watch, we refuse to allow the demise of our democracy,” Green added.

Green made the remarks during “Remove the Regime” protests in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, where a few hundred demonstrators marched to the Capitol calling for President Trump’s removal from office.

Green first introduced articles of impeachment against Trump in 2017, citing the president’s lack of response to the White nationalist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which he argued had intensified racial tensions — even though Trump did in fact condemn the “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.”

More recently, in March, Green was also formally censured by the House of Representatives after he repeatedly heckled President Trump and waved his cane during the president’s address to a joint session of Congress. The censure resolution, which described his conduct as “a breach of proper conduct,” passed 224–198.

“That was the first time that any member of Congress had to be removed in the middle of a presidential address,” Speaker Mike Johnson said at the time.

When asked whether his impeachment attempt would reflect poorly on Democrat Party leaders Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Green noted that his prior impeachment attempts have garnered the support of up to 80 members.

“Here’s my perspective. I believe in the Constitution,” Green stated. “People who voted to table the articles are voting against impeachment.” “The Constitution has no mandate for conferring with leadership, or quite frankly, anybody else,” he continued. “I’d love to have a majority. But the Constitution does not have a scintilla of a word in it indicating that you have to have a majority to impeach. It’s just not there.” “Impeach, convict, and remove is the remedy because the Supreme Court has given [the president] immunity.”

