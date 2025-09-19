Texas police investigating death of Rep. Tony Gonzales staffer

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales speaks at a news conference on border security outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on November 14, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

6:10 PM – Friday, September 19, 2025

A member of Representative Tony Gonzales’s staff has died after being found “on fire” at her property in Uvalde, Texas.

Regina Santos-Aviles, a married mother of one, died on Sunday morning at the age of 35 after her mother reportedly found her on fire and called the police.

Santos-Aviles’s mother, Nora Ann Gonzales, told the San Antonio Express News she drove to her daughter’s house and found her outside. She said her daughter was still conscious when emergency services arrived.

Advertisement

“The last thing she said is, ‘I don’t want to die,’” her mother told the newspaper. “And they told her, ‘We will do our best to make sure we get you taken care of.’”

Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mario Rangel said that firefighters received a call on Saturday night about an individual on fire.

The fire risk had subsided, however, and the call was canceled. Four firefighters still responded, as Santos-Aviles’s house was so close to the station.

“When we arrived, we learned of a fire behind the residence that had been put out with a fire extinguisher,” Rangel said. “At the same time, EMS (emergency medical services) personnel were attending to a female who had suffered burns. She was transported by EMS and, at some point, flown to a San Antonio hospital.”

Police Chief Homer E. Delgado said in a statement that standard practice dictates all unattended deaths are investigated, though there was no indication of foul play. Police say her family is cooperating with investigators.

“As your Chief of Police, my heart goes out to the family and friends who are grieving,” he said. Congressman Gonzales (R-Texas) said, “We are all heart-stricken by the recent news. Regina devoted her profession toward making a difference in her community. She will always be remembered for her passion towards Uvalde and helping the community become a better place.”

The Uvalde Police Department and Texas Rangers are currently investigating this case.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!