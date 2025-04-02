Texas: Measles Outbreak Continues To Rise, 422 Cases Confirmed 

Boxes and vials of the Measles, Mumps, Rubella Virus Vaccine at a vaccine clinic put on by Lubbock Public Health Department on March 1, 2025 in Lubbock, Texas. Cases of Measles are on the rise in West Texas as over 150 confirmed case have been seen with one confirmed death.(Photo by Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:02 AM – Wednesday, April 2, 2025

A measles outbreak in Texas has continued to rise, with 422 cases reported so far.

Advertisement

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), 22 new cases have been confirmed in the past five days, bringing the total of people infected to 422 in the Longhorn State.

The department stated that at least 42 people have been hospitalized.

Health officials stated that most cases are in unvaccinated individuals or in individuals whose vaccination status is unknown. Adding that only four cases have occurred in people fully vaccinated with the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine and one case has occurred among someone vaccinated with one dose.

The DSHS continued, stating that children between ages 5 to 17 have made up 169 cases, followed by children ages 4 and under at 141.

“Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in the outbreak area and the surrounding communities. DSHS is working with local health departments to investigate the outbreak,” the department’s release stated.

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed 483 measles cases this year in at least 19 states: Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Washington.

According to the CDC, measles symptoms typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. Two to three days after these initial symptoms, tiny white spots may appear inside the mouth.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!