Texas man arrested for alleged social media threats against Trump, writing ‘I won’t miss’  

(Photo via: Bexar County Adult Detention Center)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:00 PM – Saturday, July 12, 2025

A man from Texas has been taken into custody after allegedly posting threats directed at President Donald Trump on Facebook in advance of Trump’s scheduled visit to Kerrville.

Robert Herrera, 52, a resident of San Antonio, has been formally charged with issuing threats against the president and with transmitting threats across state lines, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

The alleged posts appeared under a Facebook post from a local news source discussing Trump’s planned appearance in the Hill Country following the deadly flooding that struck during the Fourth of July holiday. Officials have not publicly disclosed the name of the media outlet involved.

Advertisement

According to a Department of Justice statement, Herrera—using the profile name “Robert Herrer”—allegedly commented “I won’t miss” beneath an image of Trump standing with Secret Service agents, shortly after the assassination attempt against Trump in Pennsylvania in July 2024.

When another user responded, “you won’t get the chance, I promise,” Herrera allegedly replied, “I’ll just come for you,” and included a photo of himself holding what looked like a rifle along with loaded magazines.

The content was taken down shortly after the exchange, and Herrera was arrested by federal agents later on Thursday. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for each charge.

“While the FBI fully supports and defends every American’s right to free speech, it is important to understand that threatening violence against any individual is not constitutionally protected speech, it is a federal crime,” said Aaron Tapp, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s San Antonio Field Office. “The FBI and our partners take threats of violence seriously, and we urge the public to do the same. We would like to thank the United States Secret Service, the San Antonio Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the United States Attorney’s Office for their tremendous partnership in addressing this threat against the president.,” he stated. “We urge all members of the public to express their views peacefully and respectfully in a manner consistent with the values that define our nation,” Tapp said.

Special Agent in Charge Brian J. Gibson of the U.S. Secret Service San Antonio Field Office also commented on the arrest.

“I would like to thank the San Antonio Police Department and the FBI San Antonio Field Office for assisting the U.S. Secret Service in this matter,” he said in the release. “Investigating threats towards individuals under Secret Service protection are treated as our highest priority. This is one of the countless reasons the Secret Service prides ourselves on forging and maintaining relationships with other law enforcement agencies. As this is an ongoing investigation, the Secret Service will have no further comment on this incident,” he continued.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Kerrville on Friday to examine the flood destruction and speak with emergency personnel. During his appearance, Trump assured locals that the federal government would provide “whatever relief Texas needs.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!