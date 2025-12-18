Texas: lawmakers launch ‘Sharia-Free America Caucus,’ aimed at countering Islam and Sharia law’s growing influence in U.S.

(Background) U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) speaks to reporters (Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images) / (L) GOP Reps. Keith Self (R-Texas) and Chip Roy’s (R-Texas) promotional photo for the Sharia Free America Caucus

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Brooke Mallory

6:28 PM – Thursday, December 18, 2025

Two GOP lawmakers announced the launch of a new caucus in the House of Representatives, aimed at “protecting Western civilization in the United States” to educate Americans on the growing influence of Islam and specifically Sharia law.

The group, called the “Sharia-Free America Caucus,” was launched by Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Keith Self (R-Texas) on Thursday.

In a press release issued by Roy, the new caucus represents “an effort to counter the alarming rise of Sharia Law in the United States,” arguing that Sharia “is a dominating force that is not compatible with the U.S. Constitution.”

Sharia refers to the moral code followed by devout Muslims derived from the Quran, while Sharia law refers to strict legal codes enforced by some nonsecular Muslim-majority nations such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Afghanistan, among others.

The vast increase in Muslim migrants from nations adhering to or sympathetic to Sharia law has raised ongoing concerns about potential pushes from minority Muslim communities to attempt to introduce Sharia ethics and values into the United States, prompting the creation of the Sharia-Free America Caucus.

“America is facing a threat that directly attacks our Constitution and our Western values: the spread of Sharia law. From Texas to every state in this constitutional republic, instances of Sharia adherents masquerading as ‘refugees’—and in many cases, sleeper cells connected to terrorist organizations—are threatening the American way of life. Those who succumb to this political ideology seek to replace our legal system and Constitution,” Roy stated. “Under Sharia law, there is no freedom of speech, religion, or women’s rights. Europe should be a wake-up call to America, showing what the spread of Sharia law looks like. America’s immigrant system must brace to take on this battle, not only to preserve our constitutional republic but to take charge in the spiritual warfare,” he continued. “I am proud to co-chair this caucus with Keith Self, as it is important that our colleagues know the state of play; the preservation of America, Western civilization, and its people depend on it.”

The release also noted that U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) supported the formation of the caucus, describing the senator as the “leading voice in the Senate against Sharia.”

“For months, I’ve been warning about the growing threat of Islam in the United States. Islam isn’t a religion, it’s a death cult. Sharia Law teaches that it is righteous to kill all infidels, and especially Christians,” Tuberville stated.

In the announcement, Tuberville addresses the recent terror attack in Australia carried out by “Radical Islamists,” which resulted in the death of 15 innocent Jewish people celebrating Hanukkah.

“If we don’t wake up, these types of terrorist attacks will become commonplace. I’m glad that some of my Republican colleagues in the House have a backbone and are joining me in the fight against this anti-American ideology,” he added.

The creation of the caucus follows the introduction of the Preserving a Sharia-Free America Act in October by Roy and Tuberville, which would prevent foreign nations that adhere to Sharia law from entering or staying in the United States, though both versions of the bill remain in committee.

Sharia permits or mandates cruel and inhumane punishments. For instance, penalties for crimes like theft, adultery, or blasphemy can include amputation, stoning, lashing, or even crucifixion in extreme cases. Such measures have been carried out in countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Sudan, Nigeria, among other Muslim nations, leading to arbitrary justice and fear among populations.

Apostasy and blasphemy laws are also condemned for stifling free speech and religious freedom, with death penalties enforced in places like Pakistan, contradicting international human rights norms.

Additionally, enforcement often involves compulsion, including vigilante violence, such as acid attacks for perceived immodesty, which fosters a culture of intolerance and coercion rather than voluntary adherence.

Sharia also institutionalizes sexism through rules that disadvantage women in family, legal, and social matters. Women’s testimony in court is often valued at half that of a man’s, inheritance shares for daughters are typically half those of sons, and men can divorce unilaterally while women must provide justification and may lose financial rights.

Overall, it is rigid and anachronistic, clashing with Western American principles and equality. Interpretations by Islamist leaders are often simplistic or ignorant, treating Sharia as a fixed, universal code.

