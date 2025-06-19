Texas: Fort Worth raid results in 76 arrests, including suspected Tren de Aragua members, 287 illegal firearms and nearly 50 lbs of narcotics

OPERATION SHOWDOWN — live footage. (Photo via: Fort Worth, Texas officials)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:35 PM – Thursday, June 19, 2025

76 individuals, including suspected Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang-affiliated illegal aliens, were arrested by law enforcement officials following a two-month operation, which also saw the seizure of hundreds of illegal firearms and close to fifty pounds of illicit drugs.

The operation, dubbed “Operation Showdown,” was the result of collaboration from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies — taking place in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Our intention was to reduce violent crime in Fort Worth, Texas,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy Larson for the Northern District of Texas. “The removal of 76 gun and drug traffickers from the streets will have a lasting impact on this city,” she added. “They are no longer out there pedaling their guns and their drugs, which would have led to more and more crime.” Advertisement

56 of the individuals arrested are now facing federal drug charges for allegedly trafficking mass amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. In addition, all of the individuals are being charged with illegal firearm-related crimes.

Larson revealed that many of the individuals arrested have violent criminal histories, and “others are [also] in our country illegally and have suspected ties to the Venezuelan transnational criminal organization Tren de Aragua, also known as TDA.”

The operation resulted in the seizure of 287 illegal firearms in total: including 147 illegal switches, turning semi-automatic weapons into full-auto, and close to fifty pounds of illicit drugs.

Three of the recovered firearms were even tied to three homicides, authorities noted.

“With the amount of contraband seized here, it’s very apparent that there are some neighborhoods where parents can freely let their kids maybe have an afternoon play day out in that front yard or in that apartment complex parking lot without fear that a drug transaction is transpiring just a few parking stalls away,” stated DEA Dallas Field office special agent Eduardo Chavez.

Larson also informed the public that the suspected illegal aliens will eventually be turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

