Texas flash flood death toll climbs to 67 as search continues for 11 girls missing from summer camp

COMFORT, TEXAS – JULY 04: Boerne search and rescue team members prepare their Zodiac boat for operations on the flooded Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Comfort, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Eric Vryn/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:44 AM – Sunday, July 6, 2025

The death toll from the Texas flash floods have risen to nearly 70 as rescue teams continue searching for 11 missing girls who were attending a Christian summer camp.

As of Sunday morning, the death toll from the flash floods rose to 67 after researchers discovered additional bodies in the Kerr Country region.

59 of the deaths, including 21 children, occurred in Kerr County, according to Sheriff Larry Leitha.

“We extend our sincerest condolences and prayers for every single family affected by this tragedy, and we continue to work around the clock and reunite these families,” Leitha stated Sunday morning. “We will continue to search, our search efforts until everybody is found.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for multiple counties impacted by the flooding, utilizing all available resources such as the Texas National Guard and state troopers while requesting federal assistance.

“When you talk to the men and women that are up there in those helicopters and out in those boats and walking the ground, they’re looking for live people right now and doing everything they can to continue to search as fast as possible,” stated W. Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

The flash flooding ripped through Guadalupe River, which is next to the site of Camp Mystic, the site of a Christian summer camp where 11 girls and a camp counselor remain missing.

The search continues after four girls missing from Camp Mystic were found dead.

Texas officials stated on Saturday that over 850 individuals were rescued, some of which were climbing trees in desperate attempts to save their lives after the Guadalupe River rose approximately 26 feet within 45 minutes.

“Within 45 minutes, the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet and it was a destructive flood – taking property and sadly lives,” stated Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump activated the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to work alongside Texas first responders in search and rescue efforts.

“We are currently deploying federal emergency management resources to Texas first responders, and will work closely with state and local authorities to ensure the people of Texas get the support they need as search efforts continue and recovery begins. Pray for the victims, the families, and our first responders. God bless Texas,” wrote Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a Sunday statement.

