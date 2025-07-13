Texas faces new ‘life-threatening’ flash flood warnings in numerous counties, halting search and rescue efforts

A photo shows flooding caused by a flash flood at the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas, on July 5, 2025. (RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:07 PM – Sunday, July 13, 2025

Heavy rains prompted new flash flood warnings for Central Texas, including already devastated parts of Kerr County, were issued on Sunday, pausing rescue teams who continue to search for the 170 individuals still missing from the July 4th floods.

Numerous areas in Texas, including areas along the Guadalupe River were issued “life-threatening flash flood” warnings, just 9 days after flooding in the same region left at least 129 dead.

Journalist Nick Sorter shared footage from the Lampasas River in Kempner, Texas, which reportedly rose “33 feet in just four hours.”

Advertisement

Texas Governor Greg Abbott responded to Sortor’s X post, informing him that Texas Task Force One and Texas Parks & Wildlife “are making swift water rescues in Lampasas County.”

Abbott followed up the post by announcing that Texas is currently conducting rescue operations in San Saba County, Lampasas County, and Schleicher County, while evacuations are taking place in Lampasas County, Menard County, Kimble County, and Sutton County.

“We are expanding operations in all affected counties— all while monitoring the rising waters in Kerrville,” Abbott added.

Rescue teams searching along the Guadalupe River corridor for the roughly 170 individuals who are still missing from the July 4th floods were told to evacuate the area as the Sunday flash flood warning was sent out.

Kerrville officials shut down Highway 39, the main road through the town, for everyone except emergency workers and local residents.

Meanwhile, the Weather Prediction Center stated that there was a “moderate” risk of flash flooding throughout the region through Monday morning.

National Weather Service forecasters have warned that the Guadalupe River could rise to roughly 15 feet by Sunday evening, which would place the Highway 39 bridge under water in the city of Hunt, which is the area in which Camp Mystic is located.

Although the rain is expected to be less severe in comparison to the July 4th flooding, forecasters have stressed extreme caution as the ground has already been saturated.

James Cheshire, the owner of an R.V. park in Lampasas, told the New York Times that the area has seen steady rainfall since 1 a.m.

“It has not let up at all,” he stated. “It’s still pouring rain right now.”

Cheshire added that his R.V. park was on high enough ground so as to not worry about evacuation yet, and has since opened the park up to individuals attempting to evacuate.

The heavy rainfall follows after the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet on the Fourth of July, amounting to roughly 120 billion gallons of water dropped onto Kerr County alone, according to former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief scientist Ryan Maue.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!