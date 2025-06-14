Texas Capitol building evacuated due to threat against lawmakers ahead of ‘No Kings Day’ protests 

The exterior of the Texas State Capitol on February 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:00 PM – Saturday, June 14, 2025

The Texas state capitol building has been evacuated ahead of the planned “No Kings” protest.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the department identified “credible threat against state lawmakers planning to attend” the No Kings protest at the Texas Capitol.

The Capitol and Capitol grounds were evacuated around 1 p.m. “out of an abundance of caution.”

“DPS has a duty to protect the people and property of Texas and is continuously monitoring events occurring today and their impact on public safety across the state,” DPS said. “DPS will collaborate with all local, state and federal law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our citizens and state property, as well as to protect individuals exercising their constitutional rights to assemble and free speech. As with any incident response, the department adjusts its operations, including personnel and resources, as needed to address potential and emerging threats.”

The reported threat comes after two Minnesota lawmakers were attacked at their homes by a suspect allegedly dressed as a police officer, killing one of them.

“I am in communication with our federal partners, and currently, it seems to be an isolated incident,” an email from House Administration Chairman State Rep. Charlie Geren said. “However, we’re always concerned about copycats and those who this attack might inspire. Your safety is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary precautions to address any potential threats.”

Thousands of “No Kings Day” protests are set to be held across the U.S. on Saturday to protest the Trump administration and to counterprogram the military parade in Washington, D.C.

