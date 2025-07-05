Texas: At least 27 people dead, 27 girls missing from Christian Camp after flash floods

Boerne search and rescue team members prepare their Zodiac boat for operations on the flooded Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Comfort, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Photo by Eric Vryn/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:58 AM – Saturday, July 5, 2025

At least 27 people have died, and at least 27 girls who had been attending a Christian summer camp are missing following a flood in Texas.

On Saturday, City manager Dalton Rice said during a press conference that the number of those missing is likely to change throughout the day.

“The 27 missing are the children from Camp Mystic,” he said. “As for unknown other missing, we do not have an accurate count, and we do not want to begin to estimate at this time.” Advertisement

Rescued children have been reunited with their families as the search for those missing continues.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said 27 people have been confirmed dead, 18 of which are adults and nine children.

“We are working hard to locate anyone who is still missing and ensure they are safe,” Leitha said.

Around 850 people have been rescued so far.

President Donald Trump has posted this on his Truth Social platform sending his prayers for the state.

“The Trump Administration is working with State and Local Officials on the ground in Texas in response to the tragic flooding that took place yesterday. Our Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, will be there shortly,” he wrote. “Melania and I are praying for all of the families impacted by this horrible tragedy. Our Brave First Responders are on site doing what they do best. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!” he concluded.

Officials have stated that the floods were not expected by forecasts, and that the river rose by 26 feet in 45 minutes.

Parts of central Texas received a month’s worth of rain in just a few hours. Hunt, a community near Kerrville, experienced almost 6.5 inches of rain in only three hours early Friday, which is considered a one-in-100-year rainfall event in the area.

Images from the tragedy show significant destruction of homes, vehicles, and trees, as well as ongoing rescue attempts.

Flash flood warnings continue to be issued throughout the region.

More rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday, according to Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who stated that the forecast for possibly significant rain and flooding encompassed a wide area.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!