Texas: At least 1 dead due to Dallas flooding as water level continues to rise

Photo screenshot taken from a video captured of the recent flooding in Dallas, Texas. (Photo via: Alanna Quillen of NBC News)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi and Brooke Mallory

5:10 PM – Wednesday, June 4, 2025

At least one fatality has been confirmed in Dallas, Texas, following severe flooding that left multiple vehicles stranded in rapidly rising waters.

According to a report by FOX Weather, Dallas Fire-Rescue announced that units were dispatched to Park Central Drive after receiving a 9-1-1 call from someone reporting that their vehicle was “stuck in high waters under the Interstate 635 bridge.”

Dallas Fire-Rescue, together with units from the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas Fire-Rescue Swift Water Rescue team, quickly responded to the scene and reported finding two vehicles underwater.

Officials noted that two people were seen exiting one of the vehicles, but emergency personnel workers were forced to wait for the flash floods to recede before determining whether anyone else was in the second vehicle.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also told the press that when first responders were able to examine the second vehicle, they discovered an adult male still residing inside. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 4 a.m. local time, 3.33″ of rain was reported in Dallas. However, it’s unclear how deep the water was at the scene of the submerged vehicles.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to strongly advise motorists to steer clear of flooded roadways and to never attempt traversing standing water under any circumstances.

“We try to encourage members to be mindful of where they’re driving and especially when it’s dark outside, to slow down and be extra vigilant about monitoring what’s in front of you,” Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans said. “It can only take a matter of minutes before your car stalls out and just become stuck to the point where the water is up to your wheel wells and your vehicle starts to float.”

According to experts, the Dallas flooding was caused by a combination of meteorological factors that led to intense rainfall over a short period.

A slow-moving storm system moved into North Texas on Tuesday night, bringing with it heavy rain, hail, gusty winds, and lightning. The National Weather Service had issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties, including Dallas, anticipating 1–2 inches of rain overnight, according to dallasnews.com.

Additionally, the storm’s slow progression resulted in prolonged rainfall, leading to flash flooding in low-lying areas. Flash floods are characterized by rapid flooding of low-lying areas, typically within six hours of intense rainfall.

Regarding its impact on Dallas, the heavy rainfall led to rapidly rising water levels on roads, causing vehicles to become submerged. Emergency responders were dispatched to Park Central Drive after reports surfaced of vehicles trapped under the Interstate 635 bridge.

The flooding also resulted in road closures and power outages across the region. In Plano, more than 2 inches of rain fell in a short period, and lightning strikes knocked out power sources — leaving many without electricity overnight.

