Texas AG Paxton launches investigation after ‘trans-identifying’ male swimmer wins 5 gold medals at women’s swimming competition

(Background) Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images. / (R) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton attends the executive order signing ceremony. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:27 PM – Tuesday, May 20, 2025

A biological male athlete who identifies as a woman reportedly won five events at a women’s swimming competition for the U.S. Masters Swimming in San Antonio last month, prompting an investigation by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The Texas attorney general announced that he and his team will investigate whether U.S. Masters Swimming engaged in deceptive or misleading practices toward female athletes by permitting biological males to compete in the women’s division.

“The policy of US Masters Swimming, which allows men to compete in women’s events, is reprehensible and could violate Texas’ consumer protection laws,” Paxton stated. Advertisement

“Not only is this policy insulting to female athletes, but it also demonstrates deep contempt for women and may violate Texas law,” he continued. “I will fight to stop these unfair policies and never back down from defending the integrity of women’s sports.”

47-year-old “Ana Caldas,” the biological male identifying as a transgender woman, won the gold medal in all five races he competed in — which included the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle and breaststroke, and the 100-yard individual medley.

By allowing Caldas to compete in the swimming competition, the U.S. Masters Swimming seemingly violated the Save Women’s Sports Act, which was signed into law by Texas lawmakers in June 2023, banning transgender-identifying athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

“I was very encouraged by the announcement that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is launching an investigation into U.S. Masters Swimming after allowing a transgender swimmer to unfairly compete against me and fellow female swimmers last month in San Antonio,” stated long-time swimmer Wendy Enderle.

Enderle also recently filed a request for an eligibility review on a transgender swimmer that she has competed against for years, after hearing about the investigation into Caldas.

“I was very encouraged by the announcement that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is launching an investigation into U.S. Masters Swimming after allowing a transgender swimmer to unfairly compete against me and fellow female swimmers last month in San Antonio,” Enderle continued.

“I hope that U.S. Masters Swimming quickly adopts a more appropriate and fair policy in line with World Aquatics policy. I also would like to see U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi look into whether U.S. Masters Swimming violates Presidential Executive Order number 14201, Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports, dated February 5, 2025,” Enderle added.

“I am not a legal expert, but it is my opinion that USMS violates this order as they are an athletic association and sport-specific governing body as referenced in the order. Thank you to the great state of Texas for standing up for women and girls!”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!