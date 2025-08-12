Texas: AG Paxton files lawsuit accusing pharma company Eli Lilly of bribing providers to prescribe their medications

A flag flies above the headquarters campus of Eli Lilly and Company on March 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lilly, a pharmaceutical company, employs more than 12.000 people in Indianapolis and more than 42,000 worldwide. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:52 PM – Tuesday, August 12, 2025

GOP Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against U.S. pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, often referred to simply as “Lilly,” for allegedly bribing providers to prescribe its medications.

The lawsuit alleges that Eli Lilly engaged in an illegal kickback scheme — compromising medical decision-making

On Tuesday, Paxton (R-Texas.) shared a statement in relation to the lawsuit.

“I will not stand by while corporations unlawfully manipulate our healthcare system to line their own pockets,” he asserted.

The attorney general’s office accused the company of bribing and fraudulently influencing medical professionals to prescribe its most profitable drugs, such as the GLP-1 treatments Mounjaro and Zepbound, which are used to treat obesity and diabetes.

“Big Pharma compromised medical decision-making by engaging in an illegal kickback scheme,” Attorney General Paxton continued.

Eli Lilly has denied the allegations, attributing them to a corporate “whistleblower” whose claims have “previously been dismissed by courts and the federal government,” Reuters reported.

The company stated that it intends to vigorously defend against the lawsuit, referencing past legal decisions that rejected the accusations due to lack of evidence.

