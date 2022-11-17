Texas AG Paxton endorses Trump’s 2024 White House bid

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton greets former U.S. President Donald Trump at the ‘Save America’ rally on October 22, 2022 in Robstown, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:10 PM PT – Thursday, November 17, 2022

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has endorsed 45th President Donald J. Trump’s 2024 presidential bid. He said that Trump defended the border, grew the economy and protected freedom during his first term in office.

In a statement on Thursday, Paxton talked about how Trump protected all of the United States’ borders and how Trump pursued sound foreign policies. He also touched on how the 45th president improved the United States economy during his first term in office. The Texas Attorney General added that Trump also protected American freedoms.

Paxton stressed that Trump must become president again because he would put America first and heal our nation.